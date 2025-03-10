Druski Issues Statement on Diddy Case Allegations After His Name & Odell Beckham Jr. Reputedly Added to Defendants List

Druski states that he is "fully confident" that there is enough evidence to "expose this falsehood" after his name allegedly got tied up in the ongoing Diddy case.

On Sunday, March 9, social media caught fire with speculation and confusion about Druski's potential involvement as a listed defendant in Ashley Parham's civil lawsuit against Sean "Diddy" Combs.

Screenshots of an alleged court document featured the name of Druski (legally named Drew Desbordes) alongside the likes of Odell Beckham Jr., Shane Pearce, Brandi Cunningham, Ruben Valdez, and Diddy himself, seen below:

Alleged Diddy case document featuring Druski's name

Some users on social media have pointed out how the alleged original document found online is being housed on an unofficial ".com" website seemingly disguised as a ".gov" website, which could point to its fabricated nature.

Until now, neither Druski nor Beckham have been involved in any capacity in the Diddly allegations & court cases, leading to more questions regarding the legitimacy of this purported updated document.

Within hours of Druski's name going viral on social media in association with Diddy's, the comedian - who recently launched a popular reality dating series on YouTube - posted on his accounts to vehemently deny these allegations. Druski, who didn't break out until 2020, stated that in 2018 - which is the year during which Ashley Parham has accused Diddy and others of abusing her - he was "without any connections to the entertainment industry:"

"This allegation is a fabricated lie. I wasn't a public figure in 2018 - I was broke living with my mom without any connections to the entertainment industry at the time of this allegation, so the inclusion of my name is truly outlandish. My heart breaks for the actual victims of abuse, but I'm fully confident that the evidence will expose this falsehood and the individuals who are maliciously trying to game the legal system to peddle false narratives."

Druski has previously admitted to being connected to Diddy. The comedian was the main guest on a February 2024 podcast interview with Million Dollaz Worth of Game, during which hosts Gillie and Wallo asked him if he had ever been to one of Diddy's notoriously wild parties. Druski confirmed he had attended at least one and suggested that it wasn't "one of those parties" that many have alleged of being abusive and/or promiscuous in nature:

"Yeah, I've been in attendance... Yeah, I had fun. It was a party. I wasn't at one of those parties... I have been in attendance at a Puff party. I don't know which party. The party I went to, it was girls, the regulars, other celebrities and s--t, yeah."

This is a developing story. Please check back for the latest updates.