Fans are wondering if the new Diddy Do It Netflix documentary poster is real or not.

Rap icon Sean "Diddy" Combs is back in the news after several lawsuits have been filed against the star including allegations of rape, sex trafficking, and abuse.

This all came to a head (at least publicly) as several of Combs' properties were raided by the Department of Homeland Security, leading fans to wonder what was happening with the Bad Boys Record head.

Diddy Do It Poster Debunked

BossLogic

A poster for a Netflix true crime documentary titled Diddy Do It made the rounds online, causing fans to question its authenticity.

The poster arrived online in the wake of police raids on the homes of Sean "Diddy" Combs as well as allegations of sexual assault among other things being levied at the music icon.

It features Diddy's face on case files, a "streaming now" tagline, and what looks like official Netflix branding.

However, convincing this poster may be, Diddy Do It? is not real and is the product of BossLogic, a popular digital artist known for his artwork and graphics.

BossLogic has long been renowned for his work based on the biggest names and stories in pop culture and sports, and this is just the latest work from the notorious online creator.

Diddy Documentaries Coming Soon

Even though this Diddy Do It? documentary turned out to be fake, that does not mean there is nothing to watch for fans looking to learn more about the allegations being levied against the rapper.

In December, following the emergence of an alleged fourth sexual assault victim coming forward, it was reported a documentary about Sean "Diddy" Combs and the legal trouble he finds himself in was in the works (via Variety).

The untitled film project is coming from 50 Cent's production company G-Unit Films and will go into Diddy's past as well as the sexual assault claims he is accused of.

No release info has been made public on the project, but it has been made clear that "proceeds from this documentary will go to victims of sexual assault and rape" (per 50 Cent on X):

"The untitled 'Diddy' documentary is in development through G-Unit Film and Television with Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson serving as Executive Producer, proceeds from this documentary that G-Unit Film & Television receives will go to victims of sexual assault and rape."

As the story continues to unfold, there will be plenty to cover in documentary form, so it would make sense for 50 Cent's project on the rapper to address it in some form.

Diddy has yet to be charged on any of these counts but the allegations continue to mount against the rapper.

Most recently, his Los Angeles and Miami properties were raided by police after Diddy had long been accused of sex trafficking on top of his previous sexual assault allegations.