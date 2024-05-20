Sean "Diddy" Combs is in a world of trouble after video showed him assaulting his then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura in 2016, but many wonder why he is not in jail right now.

In November 2023, Ventura accused Diddy of rape and abuse as part of a 35-page report, claiming that he was physically violent toward her and forced her to engage in sexual activity with him and other men during their relationship.

That report detailed an incident from 2016 in Los Angeles in which he chased her down a hallway and yelled at her before punching her in the face, resulting in a black eye. Video of that incident recently hit the internet (courtesy of CNN), and there are also five separate lawsuits Combs is facing since this went public.

Why Isn't Diddy in Jail After Assaulting Ex-Girlfriend?

Security footage showing Diddy assaulting Cassie Ventura

Following the release of a security video showing Sean "Diddy" Combs assaulting then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura in 2016, the biggest question on many people's minds is why he is not in jail for the incident.

Diddy also released a video on Instagram on May 19 apologizing for his actions with the caption "I'm truly sorry." He took full responsibility for what he did in that video, explaining that he was "disgusted then when [he] did it" and that he is "disgusted now" looking back on his encounter with Ventura.

Diddy cannot be charged for this incident since it happened in 2016. The statute of limitations for assault in the state of California is one year for assault and three years for aggravated assault, meaning it is legally too late to file charges against Diddy for this incident, even with video evidence.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office later responded to the video after its release, noting they would not be charging Diddy for what he did to his then-girlfriend.

In a statement on Instagram, the department expressed how the images were "extremely disturbing and difficult to watch." However, they confirmed it was too late to press charges while also encouraging victims of similar incidents to be vigilant in reporting them for support:

"We are aware of the video that has been circulating online allegedly depicting Sean Combs assaulting a young woman in Los Angeles. We find the images extremely disturbing and difficult to watch. If the conduct depicted occurred in 2016, unfortunately we would be unable to charge as the conduct would have occurred beyond the timeline where a crime of assault can be prosecuted. As of today, law enforcement has not presented a case related to the attack depicted in the video against Mr. Combs, but we encourage anyone who has been a victim or witness to a crime to report it to law enforcement or reach out to our office for support from our Bureau of Victims Services."

What Will Happen to Diddy After Video Release?

Diddy is unlikely to be charged with assault as a result of this video, as it is eight years old and exceeds the California statute of limitations for incidents such as this.

However, this story will not leave the news stream anytime soon, as Variety shared in December that a documentary about Diddy's legal trouble was in the works from 50 Cent's production company, G-Unit Films.

50 Cent also noted on X (formerly Twitter) that proceeds from the documentary would "go to victims of sexual assault and rape." However, no release information was made public at the time:

As the Diddy story unfolds, that documentary should shed new insight into his actions and the repercussions.