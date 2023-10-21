Doctor Strange 2 Star Baits Kevin Feige for Young Avengers Team-Up

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness star Xochitl Gomez tried to put a Young Avengers team-up on the radar of Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige by way of a new online video.

Gomez's America Chavez, who made her MCU debut in 2022's Doctor Strange 2, is just one of a string of super-powered adolescents to pop up in the franchise post-Avengers: Endgame.

While no Young Avengers project has been confirmed, names like Kate Bishop, Riri Williams (whose actress Dominique Thorne previously commented on the Young Avengers), Cassie Lang, and (of course) America Chavez seem primed for a costumed crossover.

Chavez herself has even said that he is ready for the team-up to happen, remarking, "Whatever they plan to do, I’m willing to do it."

Xochitl Gomez Makes Her Young Avengers Case

Doctor Strange 2 star Xochitl Gomez posted a new video on TikTok with fellow MCU actress Kathryn Newton, seemingly baiting Kevin Feige to make a Young Avengers project.

TikTok

The short video sees the two actresses answering, "Oh my gosh, I love this question. I think..." to "When people ask us when they're gonna see us in a project together."

TikTok

Seeing as Gomez and Newton are two of the newest additions to the MCU, this is likely referencing a potential Young Avengers Marvel Studios title.

The full video can be seen below:

This is not the first time the America Chavez star teamed up with a potential Young Avengers co-star on social media. The actress made waves in December 2022, celebrating Hailee Steinfeld's (who plays the MCU's Kate Bishop) birthday alongside the Hawkeye lead.

When Will a Young Avengers Movie Happen?

At this point, it is starting to feel like an MCU Young Avengers project is an inevitability.

While Xochitl Gomez has been one of the more vocal advocates for the superstar team-up, she is not the only MCU actor making the case for something to happen.

Kate Bishop actress Hailee Steinfeld previously said that she is "chomping at the bit" to be a part of a Young Avengers team but had not heard anything.

If Marvel Studios is working toward assembling the team, it has been anything but subtle about it.

More than nine traditionally Young Avengers-connected characters have been introduced up to this point, making fans skeptical that this could be a mere coincidence.

According to reports from earlier this year, the upcoming Vision Quest series is supposedly set to lay the groundwork for the teenage Marvel team, potentially leading right into a Young Avengers movie or streaming series.

If a team-up were to come, Kevin Feige said during Comic-Con 2022 that it would be sometime after Phase 5 and 6, meaning it could be after 2027, at the earliest, before audiences see the team finally come together.

Xochitl Gomez can be seen now in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness which is streaming on Disney+ worldwide.