Doctor Strange 2's Scrapped Captain Marvel Cameo Designs Revealed (Photos)

New designs for Maria Rambeau’s Captain Marvel cameo in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness were just unveiled.

It’s easy to see how Maria’s brief appearance in the film often gets overlooked. After all, she is surrounded by legendary characters like Black Bolt, Professor X, Captain Carter, and Reed Richards.

While those bigger names might have more notoriety, this Captain Marvel outlasted them all—even if she did eventually succumb to the powerful Scarlet Witch.

Scrapped Designs for Earth-838's Captain Marvel

The Direct acquired a copy of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness - The Art of the Movie book, and in it were a handful of scrapped designs for Maria Rambeau's Captain Marvel on Earth-838.

As one might expect, the team over at Marvel Studios thought about putting Maria in the character's classic colors.

Marvel

While the color scheme remains the same here, her facemask is widened for this variant style.

Marvel

In one of the scrapped looks, Marvel Studios tried bringing back the teal Kree uniform color seen in Captain Marvel—which, besides the unique facemask, looks just like it did on Carol Danvers.

Marvel

The color scheme with the most significant difference sported a white base with black as its secondary color.

Marvel

The final design for Lashana Lynch's hero settled for black and a contrasting shiny silver for her armor and detailing.

Marvel

Was Captain Marvel's New Design the Right Choice?

At the end of the day, Marvel Studios made a good decision in giving Maria Rambeau her own unique Captain Marvel color scheme in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

While the other more familiar designs are neat, they would have made audiences very quickly start to think about Carol Danvers instead of Earth-838’s unique character.

Though, it’s notable that one of the alternate color schemes is in black and white—just like Monica’s new look in the upcoming film The Marvels. Could there have been a connection there?

After all, it is sad to think that since Maria is dead in the prime MCU universe, Monica will never get a moment with her mother as a newly-fledged superhero. Maybe the Multiverse will provide the two with an impossible reunion?

While something like that could happen in The Marvels, it’s more likely that the hypothetical scenario won’t play out until either Avengers: The Kang Dynasty or Secret Wars.

The Marvels lands in theaters on November 10.