5 Rejected Designs for John Krasinski's Fantastic Four Suit Revealed (Photos)

John Krasinski's Fantastic Four suit for his Reed Richards almost looked completely different in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

There was a lot happening in Benedict Cumberbatch’s latest MCU adventure, but easily one of its biggest moments was the debut of Reed Richards.

The leader of the Fantastic Four, also known as Mr. Fantastic, was one of the key members of Earth-838’s Illuminati. Notably, this version of the hero is not the same who will eventually go on to lead the MCU’s version of the famous family.

Instead, Krasinski's time in the role was brief—though, plenty memorable.

John Krasinski Almost Had a Different Fantastic Four Suit

The Direct got our hands on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness - The Art of the Movie book, and within its pages are rejected versions of John Krasinski's Mister Fantastic.

The first of these designs sees Reed Richards in a far more simplistic blue uniform.

Another shot at the design adds in the black detailing, which helps break up the single blue color.

It looks like Marvel Studios explored giving Krasinski's stretching superhero a very classic take on his team's uniform.

Another look inspired by this classic aesthetic covers Reed in a brighter, more lively shade of blue.

The final rejected design sees the same classic getup, but instead of blue and white, it's simply two different shades of his classic color.

At the end of the day, Marvel Studios went with a more modern design, with lots of black accents, as seen in the film design below.

Marvel was even kind enough to provide fans with this incredible artwork featuring Krasinski's Richard Reeds Variant powered up and ready to fight.

Will John Krasinski Ever Return?

One question fans have been asking ever since Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness dropped is, will John Krasinski ever return to the MCU?

Sadly, it doesn't look like he will—or at least, not anytime soon. In December 2022, Krasinski stated there "aren't any discussions at all" regarding him reprising his Marvel role.

At the very least, his wife, Emily Blunt, remains hopeful that her husband will get to suit up again.

Given the Multiversal focus of the MCU right now, Krasinski could easily return in one of the bigger event crossover films like Avengers: The Kang Dynasty or Secret Wars.

In the meantime, fans anxiously await casting information about who will play the MCU’s main Reed Richards. Currently, possible actors who have been rumored include Adam Driver, Dev Patel, Matt Smith, and more.

Hopefully, the full Fantastic Four cast will be properly announced not long after the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes are resolved.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now streaming on Disney+, while Fantastic Four hits theaters on May 2, 2025.