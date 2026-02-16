Disneyland Permanently Removes Its Largest Hidden Mickey

Disneyland in California officially removed the biggest Hidden Mickey from its property, likely to make way for the park's upcoming Coco attraction. For decades, Disney has prided itself on hiding different silhouettes or outlines of Mickey Mouse's head around its theme parks, and fans have taken great joy in finding all of them. Coined "Hidden Mickeys," these Easter eggs can be found all over Disney Parks, and come in all sizes.

As shared by Scott Gustin via X, Disney has permanently removed its biggest Hidden Mickey at Disneyland in California, as construction crews have begun demolition work on the area. This Hidden Mickey is not even technically inside one of the California parks, but is still on property.

Specifically, this Hidden Mickey sits on Disneyland Drive and is just outside the park limits of Disney California Adventure Park. The Hidden Mickey could only be seen from the air, as it was made up of the sidewalk going down Disneyland Drive.

Disneyland has not officially announced why it is destroying the Hidden Mickey, but the common belief is that California Adventure will be extending the Pixar Pier section of the park so that the new Coco attraction can have plenty of room and be constructed.

For reference, at D23 in 2024, then Disney Experiences Chairman (and now Disney CEO) Josh D'Amaro announced that Disney California Adventure would be receiving a Coco-themed boat ride (similar to the ride structure of Pirates of the Caribbean).

Construction on the Coco ride was scheduled to begin in 2026, and, since Coco is a Pixar title, it would make sense for Disney to expand Pixar Pier in order to house the new attraction, so the reports that the Hidden Mickey has been taken out for that reason are likely correct.

Disney's Most Popular Hidden Mickeys

No one knows exactly how many Hidden Mickeys are around Disney parks around the world, as, hence their name, most likely not all of them have been found. However, some Disney diehards have reported finding up to 4,750 different Hidden Mickeys around the world. Regardless of how many there actually are, some stand above the rest.

One of the largest Hidden Mickeys in Walt Disney World in Florida can be seen on Kilimanjaro Safaris. Specifically, when passing by the flamingo encounter, the island on which the flamingos stand is shaped like Mickey Mouse's head and ears.

Another example is possibly the most unique Hidden Mickey in the entire world. Also located in Walt Disney World, this Hidden Mickey can be seen on the Little Mermaid attraction titled "Under the Sea ~ Journey of the Little Mermaid." What is so unique about this Hidden Mickey is that it can only be spotted on Mickey Mouse's birthday (November 18), as that is the only day out of the year that the sun is in just the right position to shine through a skylight and make a Hidden Mickey on the ground.

As far as Disneyland goes, many fans' favorite Hidden Mickey is found on the Pirates of the Caribbean attraction. On guests' journey through a pirate's life for them, an arrangement of barrels can be seen hanging from the ceiling, with the barrels placed in just the right position to form a Hidden Mickey.