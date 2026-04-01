Disney to Remove Popular Star Wars Character From Park Indefinitely

A Disneyland cast member who portrays a popular Star Wars character inside the Galaxy's Edge section of the park recently announced that their character will be removed indefinitely soon, likely to make way for the story expansion that is coming in April. Since opening in 2019, Galaxy's Edge has been one of the most popular areas of the Disneyland theme park in Anaheim, California. It was created as a real location in Star Wars canon with multiple attractions, characters that guests can meet, and more.

Disney Parks announced that Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland would be going through a major timeline change. Since Galaxy's Edge was built, it was firmly placed in the Age of Resistance era in Star Wars canon, but in January 2026, Disney confirmed that the land would be transformed to allow guests to experience the Galactic Civil War and the New Republic, while also keeping elements of the Age of Resistance.

Essentially, beginning April 29, Galaxy's Edge will be set in the original trilogy, the sequel trilogy, and the period of time between those trilogies, which is where the MandoVerse takes place.

Notably, this will result in the removal of certain characters and experiences. For example, as shared via Instagram by @thatcornerincoruscant, a cast member who portrays Vi Moradi (a meetable character in Galaxy's Edge) confirmed that Vi has been given a new mission that is outside of Batuu (aka Galaxy's Edge) beginning April 29, the same day the timeline change will happen.

Disney

This is Disney's in-story way of explaining that Vi Moradi will no longer be roaming around Galaxy's Edge, and that, starting April 29, fans will not get the chance to meet her anymore.

Disney

For reference, Vi Moradi was introduced to Star Wars canon in a novel titled Phasma, which was released in 2017. She then began appearing at Galaxy's Edge at both Disneyland in California and at Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World in Florida.

A lot of fans are rather disappointed that Vi will be leaving Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland since the character has become a staple of the Star Wars land inside the theme park. She has constantly been around to greet fans and make guests feel more immersed in the magic, so seeing her go off on a new mission is sad for some fans.

Essentially, this is being done to make room for the other Star Wars characters who will be coming to Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland in April. For example, guests will now get to experience Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, Han Solo, and Princess Leia, among other popular Star Wars characters, inside the park.

One of the big questions many have now is whether Boba Fett will also be moved out of Galaxy's Edge. So far, Disney has not announced that he will be leaving, but he was left out of the list of characters who will be present after the change is implemented on April 29, so it is possible he will be removed as well.

Notable Star Wars Characters Who Have Left Galaxy's Edge

Fennec Shand

Lucasfilm

Fennec Shand was added to Galaxy's Edge in Disneyland to celebrate the release of The Book of Boba Fett. Since she was such a major character in that show, she and Boba Fett made their mark on Batuu. However, in 2023, after the hype around The Book of Boba Fett died down, Fennec was ultimately removed.

Fennec Shand was never supposed to be a permanent character at Galaxy's Edge, and Disney was essentially testing out what fan reception would be to characters from the Disney+ shows being added to the land for short periods of time.

Kylo Ren

Lucasfilm

Shockingly, Disney announced that Kylo Ren would be removed from Galaxy's Edge during the land's 2026 storyline change. Kylo is arguably the most popular character from the sequel trilogy, and a staple in the Rise of the Resistance attraction that headlines Galaxy's Edge, so many believed that he would continue to be a walk-around character near the attraction, especially considering Rey was moved to exclusively appear around Rise of the Resistance.

However, he was removed from the land, but fans can still see him in the park. Specifically, in Tomorrowland, Kylo has a meet and greet where fans can say hello and take a photo with him.

Luke Skywalker

Lucasfilm

Luke Skywalker was added to Galaxy's Edge in March 2025 for the Season of the Force celebration, which took place until May 11. This notably broke the strict timeline rules Disney had implemented for Galaxy's Edge, but now that Disney is completely changing the timeline of Batuu, it doesn't seem like it was that big of a deal.

However, after the Season of the Force was over, Luke was removed from the land. He will be returning alongside other characters, though, on April 29.

Sabine Wren

Lucasfilm

Like Luke Skywalker, Sabine Wren was added to Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland for a limited time to help celebrate the Season of the Force. While Luke popped up in 2025, Sabine was present in 2024, specifically appearing from April 5 - June 2.

Sabine's addition to the land came less than a year after Ahsoka Season 1 premiered on Disney+, so Sabine and that show were still fresh in the minds of fans at the time.