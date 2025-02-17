Disney's latest announcement suggests its Star Wars Land is finally embracing all eras within the Star Wars timeline.

When Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge first opened at Disneyland and Walt Disney World in 2019, the twin, 14-acre theme park lands existed strictly in-universe and within the sequel trilogy era.

While Disney relaxed those time-related restrictions in recent years with appearances from the Mandalorian, Boba Fett, and other Disney+ heroes, a brand-new offering may shatter the land's timeline for good.

Disney Commits to Removing Star Wars Land Timeline

Disney

In sharing new details about Disneyland's annual Season of the Force event, the Disney Parks Blog announced a new projection show for Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge titled "Shadows of Memory: A Skywalker Saga."

Debuting at Disneyland Park on March 28, Disney described "Shadows of Memory" as follows:

"Stunning projection effects transform the spires of Batuu near the Millennium Falcon evoking memories of some of the greatest moments in galactic history as an iconic musical score, comprised of familiar themes heard throughout the films of the Skywalker saga, draws the audience into the legendary story of the Skywalkers."

In addition, newly released concept art seemingly showed a moment between Anakin and Padme projected on the land's rocky spires, and Disney is also set to introduce a walk-around Luke Skywalker character.

Disney

Focusing on the Skywalker Saga films, and particularly the Skywalker Family, is huge since not a single Skywalker (apart from Rey) has ever been featured in Galaxy's Edge until now.

Even more significant is the show's inclusion of moments from different Star Wars eras, and seemingly the prequels, which fans couldn't have imagined in the (impressively Easter egg-filled) Galaxy's Edge previously.

In addition, while "Shadows of Memory" is making its debut with Season of the Force, it's important to note that the show isn't seasonal.

Instead, it's reported to continue after the event concludes on May 11, further suggesting the permanence of Galaxy's Edge's new open - or at least expanded - timeline.

Is No Timeline a New Disney Star Wars Trend?

This isn't the first time Disney has shifted from its Galaxy's Edge timeline strategy for one of its experiences, but it is certainly one of the most notable.

In revealing Star Wars: Cargo Bay aboard the Disney Wish back in 2022, one of Cargo Bay's showrunners noted that "the stories here can change" as "Star Wars has so many different timelines:"

"So as stories grow in the series or the movies, the stories here can change as well. Right now, we're following the story of Rey and Chewie... But again, as the storytelling changes, we can bring in a different character, and we can go down those storylines, because as you know, Star Wars has so many different timelines and so many different characters to pull from. You never know."

Also, during 2024's bombshell-filled D23 Disney Parks panel, Disney announced Galaxy's Edge's Millennium Falcon: Smuggler's Run attraction will gain a new mission in 2026 based on The Mandalorian & Grogu, a film set before the events of The Force of Awakens.

Therefore, it seems that Disney abandoned Galaxy's Edge's limiting timeframe before this year's Season of the Force; now, the House of Mouse is making it official.

And, for parkgoers, that's exciting as it means new possibilities for the land, its storytelling, and its experiences.

Still, it's important to note that there's no confirmation on whether "Shadows of Memory: A Skywalker Saga" and Luke Skywalker are coming to Walt Disney World's Galaxy's Edge. Currently, Disneyland Park is the only location offering the new show.

"Shadows of Memory: A Skywalker Saga" debuts at the Disneyland Resort on Friday, March 28, 2025.