Disney+ Launches Its First-Ever Spider-Man TV Channel

Disney added its first-ever channel dedicated to Spider-Man on Disney+. As fans saw as recently as this summer, Spider-Man is still amongst the most popular superheroes on the planet, as his last live-action solo movie became the third-highest-grossing movie in cinema history. Now, the web-slinger continues to dominate the streaming world.

Disney+ recently launched a new feature called Disney+ Playlists, which offers themed collections of TV episodes and movies as a continuous viewing experience with full playback controls. One of these collections is the "Spidey and Iron Man" playlist, which uses episodes from Disney Jr.'s animated Avengers and Spider-Man shows that also stream on Disney+.

Disney+

This list features episodes from Spidey and His Amazing Friends, which has been airing on Disney Jr. for preschool audiences since 2021. The series focuses on young versions of Peter Parker, Gwen Stacy, and Miles Morales as they join forces to protect New York City against a horde of the web-slinger's most notable villains, including the Green Goblin, Electro, Rhino, Doc Ock, Black Cat, and more.

This series has become one of the most popular superhero shows and is the first Marvel show on Disney+ to surpass 1 billion viewing minutes. It takes place in a separate universe from the MCU and every other major live-action or animated Spider-Man universe, including those in Sony Pictures' animated Spider-Verse movies.

Along with a young cast of stars playing the main heroes, this show features a few major stars in voiceover roles, including John Stamos as Howard Stark and Mario Lopez as Mr. Fantastic. The cast also includes some of the most notable voice actors of the modern era, including Dee Bradley Baker and Fred Tatasciore (both of whom have voiced multiple roles in the live-action MCU). The first five seasons of Spidey and His Amazing Friends are now streaming on Disney+, and Season 6 is expected to be released sometime in 2027.

Other Iron Man/Spider-Man Properties That Could Join Disney+ Playlists

Disney+

While the Disney+ Playlists feature is just getting started (without using some of the company's biggest franchises), there is still plenty of room for more additions to the "Spidey and Iron Man" playlist.

At the top of that list is Iron Man and His Awesome Friends, which was released as a direct spin-off from Spidey and His Amazing Friends on Disney Jr. starting in 2025. Moving away from the web-slingers, this show focuses on younger versions of Iron Man, Ironheart, and Amadeus Cho's Hulk, who all boast their own hi-tech suits of armor that they use in battle and to help those in need. This show also features other major Marvel heroes like Vision and Sam Wilson's Captain America, making it the perfect addition to this Playlist.

Both heroes were also featured in Marvel Super Hero Adventures, a series of shorts centered on Marvel's biggest heroes that aired on Disney Junior and DisneyNOW. Targeted at preschoolers, these shorts (usually about 3-4 minutes in length) centered on Spider-Man and teamed him up with various Marvel heroes, recounting past adventures or team-ups while sharing messages about friendship, cooperation, communication, and problem-solving.

For a slightly older audience, Disney+ has shows like Ultimate Spider-Man and Marvel's Avengers Assemble, both of which offer kids and teens fun Marvel adventures to dive into, featuring Spider-Man, Iron Man, and more heroes. While this Playlist is unlikely to ever include anything from the live-action MCU, episodes of the animated What If...? could potentially be included as well.