1 Purged Disney+ Show Is Finally Streaming Again

A well-reviewed Disney+ original series will be making its way onto a different streaming service two years after it was deleted from Disney+ entirely as part of the company's content purge. Some Disney+ original series that were released in the early 2020s ended up being canceled by the House of Mouse, with existing seasons removed from the platform in order to save money. This led to the disappointment of many fans since those titles were not available to stream anywhere else.

According to a press release from The Wonder Project, on October 5, Disney+'s The Mysterious Benedict Society will begin streaming on Wonder Project, which is an upcoming service that will be offered as an add-on to Amazon Prime Video. Both seasons of The Mysterious Benedict Society will be added to Wonder Project, and will mark the first time the show has been available to stream anywhere since it was purged from Disney+ in 2023.

Disney

Wonder Project is a faith-based production company that is getting its own subscription service as a part of Prime Video. The service will launch on October 5, meaning that The Mysterious Benedict Society will be available on it from day one.

The Mysterious Benedict Society was a beloved Disney+ original series by many fans. It received a second season in 2022, but was ultimately canceled by Disney in January 2023. However, during one of Disney+'s content purges in May 2023, the show was removed and hasn't been seen since.

For reference, Disney decided to axe a number of original projects from its streaming service throughout 2023 as a cost-cutting method. Specifically, by removing those projects, Disney would not have to pay residuals on them and could potentially use them as tax write-offs.

The Wonder Project service will be priced at $8.99 USD per month, or $89.99 per year. Even though the company focuses on faith-based content, its new service will also include family-friendly movies and shows with positive messages and themes, such as The Mysterious Benedict Society.

Other Purged Disney Projects Now Available to Watch Again

The Mysterious Benedict Society is one of the biggest and most notable TV shows that was purged from a streaming service and then became unavailable to watch anywhere else. However, it is not the only instance where a purged title was then brought back to some sort of streaming network or made available for purchase digitally.

Genius: MLK/X

National Geographic

Genius was a National Geographic series that originally aired on Hulu and Disney+. Specifically, Season 4 followed Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X, focusing on their contributions to civil rights in the United States of America. After Season 4 was released in 2024, the entire series was purged from the platforms.

However, now it is available to stream on both Prime Video and Tubi. It is worth noting that the show can also be purchased digitally on Apple TV and Fandango at Home.

Cheaper by the Dozen (2022)

Disney

Disney decided to remake a classic 2003 movie titled Cheaper by the Dozen in 2022 with an entirely new cast. Unfortunately, the movie did not go over well with audiences, which led to the House of Mouse taking it off of Disney+.

Even though Cheaper by the Dozen can no longer be streamed anywhere, it is still available for digital purchase on Amazon Prime Video, Fandango at Home, Apple TV, YouTube, and Google Play.

Marvel's Runaways

Hulu

A Marvel series titled Runaways was a Hulu original that first premiered in 2017. It ran for three seasons, and, in 2019, was finally added to Disney+ as well. However, in 2023, it was purged from both platforms as part of the cost-cutting initiative.

Fans of the show rejoiced in May 2024, though, because the CW acquired the streaming rights for Runaways. Since then, it has been available to stream on the CW, and is also available for digital purchase on the video-on-demand (VOD) platforms listed above.

The Right Stuff

National Geographic

The Right Stuff was another National Geographic series that originally premiered on Disney+. Due to its critical reception and streaming numbers, it was removed from the platform.

It is not available to stream anymore, but is available for purchase on VOD platforms.

Stargirl

Disney

Stargirl was a 2020 jukebox musical released by Disney. Once again, it was originally streaming on Disney+, but was another one of the projects the company removed.

Now, Stargirl is streaming on Amazon Prime Video and YouTube TV. Like the other examples on this list, though, they can also be purchased on VOD platforms.

Artemis Fowl

Disney

It seems as though 2020 was a tough year for Disney, as yet another 2020 film (Artemis Fowl) was a movie that was part of the content purge. To be fair, its 9% Rotten Tomatoes score and 4.3 IMDb rating warranted its removal.

Artemis Fowl is no longer a part of Disney+, but it can still be purchased online on the VOD platforms.

Flora & Ulysses

Disney

Flora & Ulysses was a 2021 Disney+ original movie based on a children's book of the same name. It followed a girl named Flora, who rescued a squirrel named Ulysses. It was a part of the content purge as well, so it cannot be streamed on Disney+.

The film is not streaming anywhere else, but is available for purchase and rent on services that offer VOD.

Hailey's On It!

Disney

Hailey's On It! was a popular Disney Channel series that was canceled by Disney after two seasons (find out which other popular Disney shows were recently canceled here). It was also removed from Disney+, but is available to stream on multiple platforms now.

Both Amazon Prime Video and Sling feature both seasons of Hailey's On It!. Notably, VOD platforms also offer the show for purchase.

Magic Camp

Disney

A movie called Magic Camp was yet another release in the plagued 2020 year for Disney. The film starred Adam Devine and was on Disney+, but it was not received well by critics and fans. As you likely guessed, it was purged from Disney+.

Now, Magic Camp can be streamed on YouTube TV. That is the only location currently offering the title, though, and it cannot be purchased digitally.

Better Nate Than Never

Disney

Disney attempted to release another musical titled Better Nate Than Never in 2022, but the film didn't necessarily pan out. It received a great Rotten Tomatoes score (83%) and a decent IMDb rating (6.4), but Disney apparently wasn't happy with its performance, so the company axed it from its streaming service.

Better Nate Than Never can still be enjoyed, though, as it is available for purchase on VOD platforms. It is also currently being offered to YouTube TV subscribers.