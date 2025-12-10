Mayfair Witches Season 3 Just Received Its Best Update Yet

Fans have been treated to a delightful update from the set of Mayfair Witches Season 3 in Vancouver, Canada. The hit fantasy thriller series, starring Alexandra Daddario, kicked off filming for its third season in November, marking the first significant step toward the AMC show's eventual return to screens worldwide. The latest batch of episodes will once again follow Daddario's neurosurgeon-turned-spell-slinging witch Dr. Rowan Fielding, as she ventures further into the world of the supernatural.

So far, the series has been praised for conveying its sinister setting through lauded set design and costuming; however, this latest update from the hit AMC drama seems to indicate that the show is stepping it up even further for its upcoming third season.

Daily Hive is reporting that Mayfair Witches Season 3 is actively filming on location in a known haunted house in New Westminster (a small city just outside Vancouver), Canada. Production taking place within the potentially spectre-filled home was confirmed by nearby residents of the area, who were issued a notice of filming in anticipation of the AMC show moving in.

Known as Galbraith Manor, the over-century-old dwelling was built in 1892, featuring a large granite perimeter wall, a sloped Gothic roof, and a brick exterior, making it the perfect setting for a project like Mayfair Witches.

Sightings of ghosts on the property date back to the early 1990s, in which a seemingly peaceful spirit has been spotted both inside and outside the house.

Production on Mayfair Witches was officially announced on November 4, 2025, a date commemorated by the series' Instagram account with a post from outside what appeared to be Galbraith Manor.

When Will Mayfair Witches Season 3 Release Following Netflix's Season 2 Debut

AMC

Season 2 of Mayfair Witches originally ran on AMC from January to March 2025. However, demand for the series has skyrocketed since its second batch of episodes was recently added to Netflix in the U.S.

This has fans asking: When will Mayfair Witches Season 3 finally be released? And will the wait be long?

Given that production on the show's third season has only just started, there is still some time before it will likely be seen by the public. According to its official listing with the Directors Guild of British Columbia, production on Mayfair Witches Season 3 is reportedly scheduled to run through early 2026.

No specific date on a potential wrap on the project has been noted, but fans can likely expect it to finish sometime between January and March of next year.

For comparison, Season 1 was filmed over four months from April to August 2022, before making its linear TV debut in January 2023 (five months later). Season 2 was shot from January to April 2024 (three months) and was released just under nine months later, in early January 2025—read more about Mayfair Witches Season 2 here.

If Season 3 were to follow a similar pattern, production will likely finish sometime around either late February or early March 2026. This would then seemingly set up a release sometime in late 2026 or (more likely) January 2027.

Mayfair Witches stars Alexandra Daddario as Dr. Rowan Fielding, a neurosurgeon who discovers she is the latest in a long line of magic-weilding witches. The hit AMC thriller is based on the Lives of the Mayfair Witches series of books by Anne Rice, released from 2000 to 2003.