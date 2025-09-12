A newly expanded partnership has allowed new seasons of popular AMC Networks TV shows to stream on Netflix. The two content giants began their collaboration in mid-2024, which resulted in shows like The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon and Interview with the Vampire streaming on Netflix after their initial premieres on AMC channels. After inking the initial deal for a period of one year, AMC and Netflix recently announced a continuation and expansion of this partnership (as reported by Variety), which will start to take effect in the coming months.

It's not unusual for cable or network channels to find a larger streaming partner to gain more exposure for their series. Even film studios have taken this route in recent years, like Sony and Netflix's partnership, which led to K-Pop Demon Hunters. With AMC Networks and Netflix renewing their deal, this means even more seasons of popular shows are headed for streaming in the U.S.

These AMC Shows Are Heading to Netflix

Interview with the Vampire - Season 2

AMC

Interview with the Vampire reached new heights when its first season began streaming on Netflix last year. The TV adaptation of The Vampire Chronicles was the first of AMC's shows based on Anne Rice's supernatural stories and embraced previously unearthed themes from Rice's novels. The show stars Jacob Anderson and Sam Reid as the vampires, Louis de Pointe du Lac and Lestat de Lioncourt.

The 2022 show has become a fan favourite, and due to this new deal, Season 2 of Interview with the Vampire will be one of the first titles on Netflix (with Season 3 hopefully to come), arriving on the streamer on September 30.

Dark Winds - Season 3

AMC

Dark Winds follows three Navajo Tribal Police officers solving mysteries and stopping crimes on their reservation in the 1970s. The series stars Zahn McClarnon, Jessica Matten, and Kiowa Gordon as the main trio, but Dark Winds also features many exciting guest stars.

After an extended wait, Dark Winds Season 3 will arrive on Netflix in October 2025.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon - Season 2

AMC

The Walking Dead continued after the end of the flagship series, with fan favorite character Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) leading his own European-set show in the zombie apocalypse. Season 2 of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon will join the first season on Netflix in October.

Mayfair Witches - Season 2

AMC

Another instalment in Anne Rice's universe on AMC, Mayfair Witches' second season will be released on Netflix in the coming months. The show stars Alexandra Daddario as Rowan Fielding, a neurosurgeon who searches for answers about her mysterious powers in New Orleans, where her biological family originates.

The Walking Dead: Dead City - Season 2

AMC

Another The Walking Dead spin-off headed to Netflix later this year is The Walking Dead: Dead City's sophomore season. The series follows Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) as they travel through a post-apocalyptic zombie-infested Manhattan.

Talamasca: The Secret Order

AMC

The next series in the Anne Rice Immortal Universe, Talamasca: The Secret Order, will debut on AMC in October and then head to Netflix in 2026. The new show is about a secretive agency that protects humanity from the secrets and dangers of the supernatural world.

Orphan Black: Echoes

AMC

Following the arrival of the clone-based sci-fi show Orphan Black on Netflix earlier this year, AMC is following it up by sending the spin-off sequel series, Orphan Black: Echoes, to Netflix as well. Orphan Black: Echoes takes place 37 years after the events of the original and stars Krysten Ritter as Lucy, an amnesiac, and an adult Kira (Keeley Hawes), who attempts to help her uncover who she is.

Parish

AMC

Another of AMC's library titles headed to Netflix as part of the new deal is Parish, a crime drama series starring Giancarlo Esposito. Esposito stars as Gracian "Gray" Parish, a good man with a past life of crime who is tempted back into it after his son is murdered.

This is Going to Hurt

AMC

A collaboration between AMC and the BBC, This is Going to Hurt is a 2022 British medical drama set in London in 2006. It follows a group of junior doctors working in an obstetrics and gynaecology ward in a hospital. The cast includes Ben Whishaw (Paddington) and Ambika Mod (One Day).

NOS4A2

AMC

Not to be confused with 2024's Nosferatu film starring Lily Rose-Depp, NOS4A2 is a supernatural horror series based on the novel by Joe Hill. The series is about a young artist who has the ability to track the immortal Charlie Manx, a man who feeds on the souls of children and sends them to a twisted Christmasland village, and sets out to stop him.

Soulmates

AMC

Soulmates is the final library title from AMC confirmed as part of the Netflix partnership. The sci-fi anthology series features an all-star cast, including Sarah Snook (Succession), Bill Skarsgard (IT), Kingsley Ben-Adir (Secret Invasion), and Charlie Heaton (Stranger Things). Set 15 years into the future, each episode of Soulmates explores the idea of love and destiny through different couple pairings.