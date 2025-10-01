Interview With the Vampire Season 3's Release Month Seemingly Revealed by Jacob Anderson

One of Interview with the Vampire's biggest stars may have let slip when the series will be returning for Season 3, and it is not that far off. Interview with the Vampire Season 2 premiered in May 2024 and ended one month later in June 2024. Since then, fans have begged for any information about Season 3, especially following the show's Netflix debut in the U.S. starting on September 30, 2025.

According to Interview with the Vampire star Jacob Anderson (Louis de Pointe du Lac), the series could return in the first half of 2026. Anderson provided fans with a specific month, and while he didn't directly say when the show's third season would premiere, he heavily implied it.

AMC

Specifically, in an interview with Screen Rant (that was shared via Youtube) that occurred at San Diego Comic-Con 2025, Anderson slyly mentioned the month of April in 2026 when the panel talked about the upcoming installment. Alongside Anderson, the Interview with the Vampire panel included executive producer Rolin Jones, composer Daniel Hart, and series stars Sam Reid and Eric Bogosian.

When asked about the upcoming season, Jones revealed that Lestat will "basically [have] to explain to the world why a particular rock album almost destroyed the entire planet:" at the beginning of Season 3. Lestat actor Sam Reid then joked about that being a spoiler:

Rolin Jones: "...He basically has to explain to the world why a particular rock album almost destroyed the entire planet. So, you know, it starts there. How about that?" Sam Reid: "It's only coming out after the panel, not after the show."

Jones then defended himself by saying that it is "not a spoiler" since it happens in the first minute of the show:

"Oh, I mean, it's in the first minute of the show. That's not a spoiler. We do that in the first minute of the show."

However, the most interesting part of the entire exchange is how Jacob Anderson chimed in amidst all of the chaos and simply stated, "In April..." This alludes that Interview with the Vampire Season 3 could be premiering in April 2026 since they were talking about the beginning of Season 3 and making jokes about when it will be coming out.

Previously, a specific release date or even a release window has not been teased or announced. The only information fans ever received about the upcoming installment was that it was on the way and that it would be released sometime in 2026. However, that could have meant January 2026 or December 2026, so it wasn't much for fans to go on.

Many theorized that Season 3 could be released sometime around that time of 2026, with the most popular beliefs being that it would come out sometime between April and June since Season 2 ended in June 2024.

Interview with the Vampire centers around a vampire named Louis de Pointe du Lac, as his life story is conveyed to a journalist. Seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream on AMC+, and the show is distributed by AMC.

What Will Happen in Interview with the Vampire Season 3?

Interview with the Vampire is based on a book series by Anne Rice's The Vampire Chronicles series. While Season 3 will be adapting a little bit of Queen of the Damned, it will mainly be bringing The Vampire Lestat to life. It is worth noting that Season 3 will be subtitled The Vampire Lestat, confirming that that novel will be the main inspiration for Season 3.

As inferred by the title, The Vampire Lestat is entirely centered around Lestat. He is the point of view character in that entry, so the show is expected to switch main characters and follow Lestat more closely in Season 3.

The book has multiple storylines set in different timelines, which the show will likely adapt as well. Specifically, Lestat goes on adventures in the past and the present (since he is a vampire, he has a long history), so fans will likely get to see Lestat at different times in his life in Season 3.

Like the other installments, Season 3 will likely be a rollercoaster ride with plot twists, drama, and romance.

Read about the Interview with the Vampire actor who got recast here.