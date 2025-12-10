Avengers: Doomsday Trailer Possibly Uploaded to YouTube With Private Video on Official Channel

The Avengers: Doomsday trailer has seemingly been uploaded to YouTube in anticipation of its official release. For weeks, rumors have swirled about an impending first look at 2026's Avengers: Doomsday. Despite the movie still being a little over a year away, various reports have indicated that Marvel and Disney want to get the debut teaser out in time for James Cameron's Avatar: Fire and Ash to hit theaters.

Since those initial whispers, talks have only grown surrounding the trailer. The last fans had heard, the sneak peek was reportedly in the process of being rated by various international classification boards and was expected to be around 90 seconds long when it finally saw the light of day.

Avengers: Doomsday's first trailer appears to have taken yet another step toward release, as the hotly anticipated piece of movie marketing has seemingly been uploaded to YouTube. Eagle-eyed fans have spotted an unlisted video (with a "Private video" placeholder title) on the Marvel Studios official YouTube channel. The hidden video has been included in Marvel Studios' "Official Trailers" playlist, making it seem an awful lot like it is the Doomsday teaser.

YouTube

There have been various rumors about the trailer's upcoming specific release, with some speculating that it will come as soon as Thursday, December 11. Others have posited that it will be later, arriving sometime next week, in anticipation of Fire and Ash's December 19 release.

If the trailer has already been uploaded to the official Marvel YouTube channel, its debut could happen at any moment, making it seem as though its release will come sooner rather than later.

Avengers: Doomsday is due out in theaters on December 18, 2026. The latest entry into the long-running Avengers series of films will follow the Earth's Mightiest Heroes, led by Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson, as they contend with the villainous Doctor Doom (played by returning MCU star Robert Downey Jr.).

This Multiversal Marvel tale, from Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo, is said to feature several other super-powered teams from across the Multiverse, including the Fantastic Four and Fox's classic X-Men characters.

When Is The Avengers: Doomsday Trailer Be Released?

Marvel Studios

What started as mere smoke has turned into a full-blown fire when it comes to the flurry of activity surrounding the Avengers: Doomsday trailer. The wait for the trailer has taken on a life of its own, with various big-name insiders sharing their predictions for when and where the trailer will be released.

While some have said Doomsday may wait until December 18, one night before Avatar: Fire and Ash, these most recent updates seem to suggest it is coming sooner.

Typically, when a trailer gets listed by international classification boards, as it did mere days ago on the Korean Media Board's official website, it is only one or two days before the trailer ultimately drops.

If that were the case with Doomsday, then it seems much more likely that the movie's first look arrives this week rather than next. Sure, DC Studios' Supergirl is said to drop its trailer in the next couple of days, but it seems like Marvel Studios has made up its mind and will not let even a Kryptonian make it back down.

Of course, this is all speculative at this point, and an official trailer release is not real until it happens. However, movement on the Doomsday front seems to be happening, and it is becoming increasingly difficult for fans to ignore.