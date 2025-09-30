Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Streaming Release Gets Official Update From Crunchyroll Boss

As the Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movie continues its stellar run in theaters, Crunchyroll boss Mitchel Berger offered an official streaming update on the film. The latest big-screen outing for the beloved Demon Slayer series has written its name in the record books, becoming the biggest anime movie in North American box office history (sitting at a worldwide gross of $616 million at the time of writing).

However, the movie's stellar run on the silver screen will only last so long. Eventually, Infinity Castle will settle into its streaming home on Crunchyroll, but that date will not be coming as soon as some may think.

Speaking with Popverse, Crunchyroll's Executive Vice President of Global Commerce, Mitchel Berger, revealed that Demon Slayer Infinity Castle will not come to streaming in 2025.

"Go see [Demon Slayer Infinity Castle] in the theater because the theater is the only place you’re going to be able to see this film in 2025," he posited, confirming that fans will have to wait until at least early next year to stream the action-packed blockbuster at home:

"Go see ['Demon Slayer Infinity Castle'] in the theater because the theater is the only place you’re going to be able to see this film in 2025. If you want to see it, go see it in the theater because that’s the only place it’s going to be available."

The latest Demon Slayer film, which adapts the beloved Infinity Castle arc of the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga, opened in theaters on September 12 in the U.S. and has gone on to make over $600 million globally, with just over $118 million of that coming from the U.S. and Canada.

It marks the first of three movies telling the Infinity Castle story, replacing what would have been a fifth season of the Demon Slayer anime TV series. This will round out the Demon Slayer story, being called a "larger than life" conclusion to what has been one of the most successful anime tales of the modern era.

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle follows the continued adventures of franchise hero Tanjiro Kamado, as he and his fellow Demon Slayer Corps members find themselves embroiled in an epic duel within the sprawling Infinity Castle.

When Will Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Come to Streaming?

Toho Animation

Now that fans know the first Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movie will not be streaming anytime in 2025, the biggest question will almost surely be: When will it finally come to Crunchyroll?

Funimation/Crunchyroll has been the U.S. streaming home of Demon Slayer since its debut in 2019. While past seasons have eventually been released on platforms like Netflix, new episodes have been dropped on Crunchyroll as they have aired in their native Japan.

For comparison, Demon Slayer's other movies have taken anywhere from a handful of weeks to a couple of months between their U.S. theatrical release and eventual streaming debut.

Demon Slayer Mugen Train hit U.S. theater screens on April 23, 2021, but did not start streaming on Crunchyroll until two months later in June of the same year. The To the Swordsmith Village movie (which collected the first couple of episodes of Demon Slayer Season 3 and put them on theater screens) only waited about a month between its U.S. big screen release and streaming.

Infinity Castle is a bit of a different beast, though. The film has been a massive hit for Sony and Toho Animation and is not setting up the events of a season of the anime TV series like the other Demon Slayer movies.

This means that stakeholders (like Mitchel Berger) will likely want to keep the film in theaters for as long as they can, before putting the movie out on streaming, when everything that can be extracted from the movie's box office potential has been.

No, that doesn't mean we'll still be waiting for Infinity Castle to come to Crunchyroll in June of next year. However, it could mean that a full-scale streaming release may not occur until sometime in Q1 2026.