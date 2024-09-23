Deadpool & Wolverine's streaming and online release dates have many talking after its hugely successful run in theaters.

Behind the efforts of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, Deadpool & Wolverine broke box office records. To date, is the 21st highest-grossing movie of all time thanks to a $1.3 billion haul at the ticket window, the highest for any R-rated movie by far.

Considering that success, Marvel's latest outing has been quite delayed in terms of its online release. Fans can currently see a small sampling of Deadpool 3 on Disney+, but when the full movie will be online is a far bigger mystery.

A report from X (formerly Twitter) user @PhysicalMedia has fans excited for the upcoming home media release for Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine.

The outlet reported that Deadpool 3's Blu-ray, 4K, and home media collections will be released on Tuesday, October 22, which would be 88 days after the threequel's July 26 theatrical debut.

Additionally, X user @WhenToStream shared an update stating that Disney asked them to remove a post indicating that Deadpool & Wolverine would be available for purchase online on Tuesday, October 1. Should this date stick, it would mark a 67-day gap between the movie being available to watch in theaters and online.

Recent Marvel Studios movies have had about a three-to-four-week timespan between their online releases and physical media releases.

Below are the theatrical, digital, online, and Disney+ release dates for the last three Marvel Studios movies:

The Marvels:

Theatrical: November 11, 2022

Online: January 16, 2023 (67 days after theatrical)

Disney+: February 7, 2023 (89 days after theatrical)

Physical Media: February 13, 2023 (95 days after theatrical)

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3:

Theatrical: May 5, 2023

Online: July 7, 2023 (64 days after theatrical)

Physical Media: August 1, 2023 (89 days after theatrical)

Disney+: August 2, 2023 (90 days after theatrical)

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania:

Theatrical: February 17, 2023

Online: April 18, 2024 (61 days after theatrical)

Physical Media: May 16, 2024 (89 days after theatrical)

Disney+: May 17, 2024 (90 days after theatrical)

When Will Deadpool 3 Begin Streaming on Disney+?

Should the reported online and physical media release dates for Deadpool & Wolverine stand, they would line right up with the same timeframes for Marvel's three most recent movies. While its Disney+ release date is harder to pin down, it should not be too long after the threequel's other releases.

Both Guardians 3 and Ant-Man 3's Disney+ debut came one day after their physical releases.

If Disney uses that same scheduling for the third Deadpool movie, that would set up a Wednesday, October 23 streaming debut. This would also come on the same day as Episode 7 of Agatha All Along.

Considering Deadpool & Wolverine's continued success even this late into its run, Disney and Marvel could potentially hold off on bringing it to its streaming home for another few weeks or so.

However, even if that does not happen, the studio can hold its head high after delivering the second-highest-grossing film of 2024 worldwide behind Inside Out 2.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theaters worldwide.