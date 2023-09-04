'The Hype Begins': Deadpool Creator Celebrates Deadpool 3's Incoming First-Ever Funkos

The creator of Deadpool 3 took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to celebrate the surfacing of new merchandise for the movie.

The highly anticipated threequel, led by Ryan Reynolds, has been in the works ever since Deadpool 2 was released in 2018.

Not only will the titular Merc with a Mouth be returning, but he’ll be bringing back Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine as well. Just before the SAG-AFTRA strike shut the industry down (alongside the Writer’s Guild of America strike), the duo were actually photographed together fighting in a sandy location.

While the movie is a long way out, fans are getting that much closer to finally getting a proper look at what the project will offer the world.

Fans Are Urged to Get Hyped for Deadpool 3

On X (formerly known as Twitter), two new listings revealed the first-ever merchandise for Deadpool 3, a pair of Funko Pop! figures.

Amazon

Sadly, the Amazon UK postings did not reveal any details about the movie or these figures specifically, and the listings only depict silhouettes of standard Funko Pops. Each was labeled under the film’s working title, Tidal Wave, and neither had character names attached.

Despite that, it didn’t keep Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld from hyping up Ryan Reynold’s upcoming movie by posting and teasing, “The hype begins…”

In a previous interview with Nuke the Fridge, Liefeld claimed he knew information about the movie that “will melt your face off:”

“The stuff I know it will melt your face, alright? That’s all I’m going to say, it’ll melt your face!”

When asked if any legacy X-Men characters would be showing up, all the creator had to say were good words regarding Marvel Studios asking for his input about some of their decisions for Deadpool 3:

“… Look, here’s the deal, guys. You know what, I was very honored. [Marvel Studios President Kevin Fiege] reached out to me late last summer wanted my input on some decisions. Then, we had a follow-up meeting with the producers. I was just honored that they wanted to have my input, and they would say, ‘We’re considering a lot of different roads, a lot of different paths.’”

Back in July, Rob Liefeld responded to a fan on social media who was worried about all the surprises being ruined. The creator assured him that “there is no way [they won’t be] surprised” when the movie finally lands.

Which Deadpool 3 Funkos Will Release?

While those two Funkos literally reveal nothing, it’s a good sign that fans could be getting more glimpses into the project’s merchandise sooner rather than later.

When it comes to Deadpool 3’s Funkos, the first two figures to get released will undoubtedly be Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool and Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine themselves. After them, there could be a large number of characters who might follow.

This could include the likes of one of Fox’s former X-Men characters, Jennifer Garner‘s Elektra from the old Daredevil movie, someone associated with the TVA, or a secret appearance the world has no idea about yet.

Sadly, due to the ongoing strikes in Hollywood, Deadpool 3 has been removed from Disney’s release calendar—meaning it’s been delayed. As for when it might finally hit theaters, that won’t be solved until the job action finally comes to an end.

Needless to say, it’s hard to imagine the fandom’s hype going anywhere but up regardless of any delays.