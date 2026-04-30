DC Studios Officially Changes Plans For Next HBO TV Series Release

DC Studios surprised fans by announcing a new HBO Max release coming in June before Lanterns. DC Studios has so far only produced three TV shows - The Penguin, Creature Commandos, and Peacemaker Season 2 - but there seems to be plenty in the pipeline. Up next was once believed to be Lanterns, an eight-episode DCU series starring Aaron Pierre's John Stewart and Kyle Chandler's Hal Jordan, although another long-awaited DCU project will finally arrive first.

Almost two years after last season ended in July 2024, Entertainment Weekly confirmed that My Adventures with Superman Season 3 will premiere first on Adult Swim on Saturday, June 13 at midnight ET/PT, and stream on HBO Max the following day. The announcement came with a poster that officially unveils Cyborg Superman and teases its loose adaptation of The Reign of Superman.

DC Studios

Up until now, Lanterns was expected to be the next HBO Max release from DC Studios, set to begin on HBO on August 16. However, My Adventures with Superman Season 3's June 13 premiere date now makes it the next expected release from DC Studios, leapfrogging Lanterns and the DCU's upcoming Supergirl movie, which will fly into theaters on June 26.

Despite releasing after DC Studios came into existence in November 2022, the first two seasons of My Adventures with Superman were separately released under DC Entertainment and thus featured their own blue brand title card. Now that My Adventures with Superman has shifted under the purview of DC Studios, it wouldn't be surprising if it bore the familiar new title card.

DC / DC Studios

The Adult Swim series' shift under DC Studios doesn't come as a huge surprise, as the upcoming My Adventures with Green Lantern spin-off was announced last year as a product of Gunn and Safran's studio. Entertainment Weekly confirmed that the Emerald Knight's spin-off will be set up in Season 3, promising that it will feature a "light cameo from Jessica Cruz" ahead of her in-development show.

For the time being, My Adventures with Superman Season 3 and Lanterns seem to be HBO Max's only new DC Studios offerings for this year. Still, Gunn has already promised that multiple new DC shows are coming next year, including Creature Commandos Season 2, arriving at some point in 2027.

What Comes Next for DC's My Adventures Universe

Strangely, star Jack Quaid announced that My Adventures with Superman Season 3 had begun production in August 2024, almost two years before its release. Some may speculate that the Elseworlds show was delayed to distance it from last July's Superman reboot and avoid conflicts or confusion, but that may not be the case.

EW noted that animation takes a long time to produce, and the first two seasons only came out so quickly as they were ordered in one batch. Showrunner Jake Wyatt was clear that "the studio was always super supportive and ready to make it," but first needed "the stars and the bank accounts to align."

As EW was clear that My Adventures with Superman is "not technically renewed" for Season 4 yet, fans may be in for another two-year wait for more, even if it does get picked up. That said, perhaps My Adventures with Green Lantern will be ready for next year to fill the void, even though Wyatt was clear that "it's gonna be a minute" before that release, as it is still in pre-production.

DC Studios has always been open to Elseworlds projects, and the DCU's existence doesn't seem to be stopping the My Adventures universe from expanding. If the flagship Superman show and its Green Lantern spin-off succeed, perhaps more spin-offs like My Adventures with Wonder Woman could happen.