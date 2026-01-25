HBO Max Is No Longer Streaming 8 of DC's Biggest Movies

The reality of the streaming world is that nothing is ever permanent. This has meant that one day your favorite DC superhero movie can be on HBO Max, and the next it is gone. As licenses expire and new deals are made, the streaming catalog a subscriber has access to at any given time is a constant churn of titles.

Over the years, several major DC titles have been removed from Warner-owned HBO Max. As recently as December 2025, A-list projects were plucked from the service, with no new streaming home revealed.

Below is a collection of some of the biggest DC movies removed from services, none of which have ever returned:

The Biggest DC Movies To Leave HBO Max And Never Return

Batman (1966)

DC

Adam West's beloved TV take on the Batman character made its big-screen debut in Batman (1966). The adorably campy version of the iconic DC hero has become something of a guilty pleasure for fans across the canon. It followed West's Caped Crusader, along with the boy wonder Robin, as they took on a team of supervillains led by Cesar Romero's Joker.

Teen Titans Go! To the Movies

DC

Originally released in theaters back in 2018, Teen Titans Go! To the Movies marked the first time the teenage superhero team got the Hollywood treatment. This tongue-in-cheek take on the fan-favorite comic book squad poked fun not just at the DC canon, but the superhero movie-making machine overall. With James Gunn's DCU ready to revisit the Teen Titans soon, fans may look to revisit their team's first trip to the theaters.

Superman: Red Son

DC

Superman: Red Son marked the 40th DC Universe Animated Original Movie. Based on the iconic Superman comic of the same name, the 2020 animated adventure tells an alternate-universe story in which young Kal-El, who crash-landed in the U.S.S.R., becomes the super-powered protector of Stalin-era Russia.

The Death of Superman

DC

Another animated epic, adapting one of DC Comics' most beloved stories, was 2018's The Death of Superman. This Superman-centric story follows events leading up to the death of the iconic Man of Steel, as well as what the DC world does in the wake of one of its most powerful heroes being taken off the board.

Batman: Year One

DC

While fans got a taste of the Batman: Year One story in Matt Reeves' The Batman, the 2011 animated adaptation of the 1987 comic classic was a much more authentic experience. This Lauren Montgomery and Sam Liu big-screen adventure centers on the Dark Knight during his first year on the job, recounting the character's first meetings with some of Gotham's most iconic faces.

Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths

DC

There are few DC stories more important to the comic book canon than Crisis on Infinite Earths. The Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths animated movie originally debuted back in 2024, telling the tale of universes colliding across three movies. The super-powered story sees Justice League members from across multiple realities forced to team up to take down the universe-killing Anti-Monitor.

Batman: Gotham by Gaslight

DC

Batman: Gotham by Gaslight is unique among the rest of the DC canon. Even on the page, the bat-based story was different from just about anything else the Blue Brand has put out across its history. The Gotham by Gaslight animated movie centers on an alternate universe version of the Dark Knight, fighting crime in a 19th-century version of Gotham City.

Justice League: The New Frontier

DC

Based on the beloved comic mini-series of the same name by Darwyn Cooke, Justice League: The New Frontier provides fans with a new take on the superhero team as they embark on their first-ever adventure together in an alternate-history version of the 1970s. Some have speculated that The New Frontier could be the primary inspiration for where James Gunn is headed with his eventual DCU Justice League.

Other DC Titles That Have Left the Service Over the Years

Left in Early 2024:

Batman (1966)

(1966) The Batman vs Dracula

Justice League: The New Frontier

Batman: Year One

Son of Batman

Batman vs Robin

Justice League: Gods and Monsters

LEGO DC Comics Super Heroes: Justice League - Cosmic Clash

LEGO DC Comics Super Heroes: Gotham City Breakout

DC Super Hero Girls: Hero of the Year

Justice League Dark

DC Super Hero Girls: Intergalactic Games

Batman and Harley Quinn

LEGO DC Super Hero Girls: Brain Drain

Batman: Gotham by Gaslight

Constantine: City of Demons

LEGO DC Super Hero Girls: Super-Villian High

The Death of Superman

DC Super Hero Girls: Legends of Atlantis

Justice League vs the Fatal Five

Wonder Woman: Bloodlines

Deathstroke: Knights & Dragons

Batman: The Long Halloween, Parts 1 & 2

Teen Titans Go! See Space Jam

Catwoman: Hunted

Teen Titans Go! & DC Super Hero Girls: Mayhem in the Multiverse

Left in August 2024:

Superman/Batman: Apocalypse

Left in December 2024:

Teen Titans Go! To the Movies

Left in October 2025:

Justice League

Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons

The Death of Superman

Reign of the Supermen

Shazam

Superman/Batman: Public Enemies

Superman: Man of Tomorrow

Superman: Red Son

Superman: Unbound

Left in December 2025: