Dave Filoni Issues First Statement on Star Wars' Live-Action TV Future As Lucasfilm President Ahead of Ahsoka Season 2's Disney+ Release

Star Wars' live-action TV output reinvigorated the franchise after Disney's divisive sequel trilogy failed to leave a lasting impression on the fandom. The future of those shows has, however, looked bleak in recent years, and Lucasfilm president Dave Filoni has now weighed in on where the franchise is headed on streaming. Filoni took over as Lucasfilm president and chief creative officer when Kathleen Kennedy stepped down in January, with Lynwen Brennan serving alongside him as co-president, so he now has the power to reshape that strategy.

Filoni was recently quizzed on the future of Star Wars on TV beyond Ahsoka Season 2, which arrives on January 20, 2027. He struck an optimistic tone, sounding especially excited to be in the driver's seat and "part of orchestrating" the storytelling to come:

"Yeah. It's interesting, isn't it? It makes you wonder. And we'll continue to wonder and speculate, which is all part of being a fan. Obviously, in this position, I get to be part of orchestrating that type of storytelling structure in the future and where we're going to go in the galaxy. Very excited about that."

Filoni stopped short of revealing any specific plans while speaking with IMDb at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, but hinted at plenty happening behind the scenes, stressing the need for "patience" and "waiting":

"I've had a lot of ideas for a long time, and so, yeah... We'll see. This is where the patience and the waiting comes. But today is the day where we get to share things. And that's the best feeling. That's the best moment."

For now, Ahsoka Season 2 is the only live-action Star Wars series on Lucasfilm's release calendar, and it looks set to top Season 1. Its first teaser was unveiled at D23 before landing online, teasing the Mortis Gods of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, the return of the Nightsisters, and a mysterious new foe who wields a double-bladed lightsaber against Anakin Skywalker and a young Ahsoka in a Clone Wars-era sequence. With Filoni leaning so heavily on animation's greatest hits, the footage hints at the direction he might take with Star Wars' live-action future on TV.

Star Wars

Disney has been scaling back its Disney+ output for the franchises it owns, Marvel and Star Wars included. Star Wars' streaming slate has not been this empty in a long time. 2026 is the first year since The Mandalorian launched the franchise's Disney+ era in 2019 with no live-action series.

Instead, Disney+ focused on animated shows like Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord, which premiered in April and proved a hit with critics and fans. It earned praise for its stylized animation and storytelling, along with a TCA Award nomination for Outstanding Achievement in Animation, and a second season is already set for 2027. All of this suggests Filoni will be far more strategic with his Star Wars output, and misfires like The Acolyte are not something he will want repeated on his watch.

It's clear that Filoni is at his creative best when he leans into stories from The Clone Wars era. He may well apply that strategy to live-action, as he is doing with Ahsoka Season 2, and possibly bring Ahsoka back for a third season, though even if that happens, it would not arrive anytime soon, since roughly three years separate Seasons 1 and 2. If the Lucasfilm boss decides to move on instead, he could build a new show around one of his favorite Clone Wars characters, the same way he gave Maul his own series, this time in live-action.

Alternatively, Lucasfilm looks open to telling fresh stories, as demonstrated by Star Wars: Starfighter. That strategy could translate to streaming too, bringing in fresh creative teams to tell new stories in the galaxy far, far away, much as Andor proved that even a prequel about a supporting character from Rogue One could put viewers on the edge of their seats across its two masterful seasons. Another option would be to put live-action shows on the back burner until a story genuinely worth telling takes shape, focusing the streaming slate on animation like the Maul series while Lucasfilm restrategizes its live-action TV output.