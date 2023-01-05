Daredevil Star Reveals 1 Wild Villain He Wants In Disney+ Reboot

Daredevil: Born Again star Charlie Cox teased one of the more ridiculous villains that he wants to see utilized in his upcoming MCU series on Disney+.

Many are assuming that Cox's Daredevil series will be one of the MCU's more serious stories coming to Disney+ after his original show on Netflix used a darker and more grounded tone throughout. His core battle is expected to be against Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin, with Wilson Fisk coming back after taking a bullet to the face in Hawkeye, although it won't be just Fisk that he goes toe to toe with.

Thanks to Cox's appearance in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, fans got to see Matt Murdock take on a foe that was much wilder in nature as he and Jennifer Walters took down Leap-Frog in Episode 8.

And if Cox has anything to say about it, that'll be only the start of the wild villains that his lawyer-turned-superhero fights.

Charlie Cox Asks for Weird Daredevil Reboot Villain

Speaking with Metro, Daredevil: Born Again star Charlie Cox discussed one of the more ridiculous villains he wants Daredevil to fight in his upcoming Disney+ series.

Cox specifically touched on Stilt-Man from Marvel Comics, describing him as "such a ludicrous villain" and noting how funny it would be to see if Daredevil could bring him in without taking away from the show's grounded nature:

"The one I occasionally joke about – but I probably shouldn’t, because I don’t envision a world where it’s actually realistic that he shows up in our show – but I’ve always thought it’d be funny if Stilt-Man showed up. It’s such a ludicrous superhero, such a ludicrous villain that I just think it’d be funny if we found a way of doing that without it massively denting our credibility as an authentic truthful superhero show."

Marvel Comics

Stilt-Man was previously included as an Easter Egg from Netflix's Daredevil series, as a pair of long metal legs was shown in the back of Melvin Potter's workshop:

Marvel TV

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law writer Zeb Wells also brought up Stilt-Man during an interview with ComicBook.com at New York Comic-Con, noting that the villain was considered to be part of Emil Blonsky's retreat in Episode 7:

“Yes, for sure. We went through a lot of them. I think Stilt-Man was probably thrown in there at one point.”

How Weird Will Daredevil Villains Get?

Daredevil's time in She-Hulk showed just how weird Marvel villains in his universe can get, especially seeing him go up against Leap-Frog. But it also showed that he can fit seamlessly into a story with larger-than-life antagonists while keeping some of the same grounded tone for which he's best known.

Whether Stilt-Man actually makes an appearance in Daredevil: Born Again is a mystery, although him being on the table for She-Hulk certainly opens the door to a potential inclusion in 2024. This would also pit Matt Murdock against something completely different from anything he saw in the Netflix shows, where Matt did battle with Madame Gao, the Hand, and Bullseye outside of his duels with Kingpin.

With an 18-episode run for Born Again's first season on Disney+, Cox will hopefully get to fully embrace the wild side of Daredevil's comic history on top of the darker and more real villains he's already seen in the past.

Daredevil: Born Again will begin filming in February 2023 ahead of its Spring 2024 release on Disney+.