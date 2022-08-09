Why Daredevil’s New MCU Suit Is Now Yellow, Explained

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is confirmed to feature the small screen return of Charlie Cox's Daredevil. Before the confirmation, rumors began swirling that the Devil of Hell's Kitchen would appear in the Disney+ series, but it was unknown then how the hero would fit in She-Hulk's story.

A previous rumor claimed that Daredevil will have a significant role in the MCU series, with the hero sporting an updated costume that is similar to his classic look from Marvel Comics. Matt Murdock's appearance in She-Hulk's second trailer highlighted his upgraded costume, confirming the earlier rumor that he would be sporting a yellow and red suit this time around.

It's unknown why Matt Murdock decided to trade his old costume for a comic-accurate one, but the reason could be found in the third season of Netflix's Daredevil.

What Happened to Daredevil's Suit in Season 3?

Marvel

Season 3 introduced a storyline where Benjamin "Dex" Poindexter (Bullseye) wore the hero's original red suit to wreak havoc in Hell's Kitchen, assaulting policemen and ambushing The Bulletin dressed as the Marvel hero. As a result, it effectively tarnished the Daredevil name, with Murdock resorting to wearing his homemade costume to fight both Dex and Kingpin in the finale.

Marvel

At this stage, the full canonicity of Marvel's Netflix shows is not yet known, so it's possible that the events that transpired in those series didn't happen in the main MCU. Still, this angle could be worth looking at when trying to explain the existence of the yellow and red suit in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. In addition, there's also a compelling reason tied to Marvel Comics as to why Murdock decided to go with this color palette.

Marvel

Why Matt Murdock's Daredevil Suit is Yellow (Theory)

In Marvel Comics, Murdock fashioned his prototype Daredevil suit out of the boxing materials of his father, Jack, turning his trunks, boots, and robe into his superhero outfit. The Marvel vigilante's yellow costume served as a fitting tribute to his father, honoring the man that he looked up to growing up.

Marvel Comics

Netflix's Daredevil featured John Patrick Hayden's Jack Murdock, telling a story about a corrupt boxer who later decided to stop becoming one to honor his son, but was killed in the process.

Marvel

Before his match against Carl Creel, Jack can be seen wearing a red and yellow boxing robe. Knowing that this was going to be his final boxing match, Jack easily defeated Creel, but he was later killed due to breaking his earlier agreement to let his opponent defeat him in five rounds.

Marvel

Given that the Netflix shows' canonicity is still in question, it's still possible that the MCU's Matt Murdock will have a similar origin story to that of his Defenders counterpart, thus explaining his color choices for his new yellow and red suit.

Matt could have donned this suit to honor his late father, with him fighting crime and serving justice to those who need it. Wearing this yellow and red costume could be used as a driving force for Matt as he is determined to help those who are victims of the corrupted system, seemingly being inspired by the death of his father.

Marvel

Given the color choices, the show could also reveal that Matt was the one who crafted his yellow and red suit, thus mirroring his comic-book counterpart. Showcasing that Matt is the one who created his suit gives a whole new meaning to him becoming a vigilante since it shows his respect for his father and what he stood for.

It's also likely that this new costume would have been improved by Matt, with the yellow helmet potentially giving the user maximum protection against dangerous impact. While this upgraded garb diminishes Daredevil's access to being stealthy, the Man Without Fear is known to utilize different strengths to make him an effective fighter in any situation.

Hopefully, Daredevil: Born Again will explain the reasoning behind the yellow and red suit in She-Hulk. It's a safe bet that this has something to do with his late father, Jack, and if it does, it would be a good sign for Netflix's Daredevil to be made MCU canon.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is set to premiere on Disney+ on Wednesday, August 17.