Is the Evil Eye Bad in Dandadan? Jiji's Possession Explained

Dandadan Season 2, Episode 2 has fans questioning if the Evil Eye is truly evil or just deeply misunderstood. As the Evil Eye possesses Jiji's body and declares that it will kill all humans, viewers are left wondering about the yokai's true nature and motivations.

The answer isn't as straightforward as it might seem. While the Evil Eye poses a genuine threat to humanity, its backstory reveals a tragic origin that complicates the question of whether it's inherently evil or simply a victim of circumstances.

The Evil Eye's Tragic Human Origins

The Evil Eye is the soul of a child killed as a sacrifice by the villainous Kito family to the tsuchinoko. It developed a strong hatred of humans and seeks to cause as much murder as possible.

The sinister spirit that ends up possessing Jiji was a child during the late Edo period and was treated horribly by human beings. This would explain his deep-rooted hatred for humanity and also his genocidal intent.

Dandadan

It then evolved into a yokai that spent years bound to the tsuchinoko sacrificial house, trapped in a cycle of hatred and vengeance. This prolonged imprisonment only intensified his animosity toward humans, making him view all of humanity as deserving of the same fate he suffered.

Is the Evil Eye Truly Evil?

The Evil Eye exists in a moral gray area that makes Dandadan's storytelling so compelling. While his actions are undeniably dangerous and his goal of human extinction is terrifying, understanding his backstory reveals that he's more of a traumatized victim than a traditional villain.

The first half of the episode tells a harrowing story of tragic loss and pain, establishing the emotional weight behind the Evil Eye's existence. His hatred stems from genuine suffering rather than pure malice. This was also the case with Acrobat Silky's backstory, making it a recurring theme in the anime so far.

However, this doesn't excuse his actions. His possession of Jiji demonstrates just how dangerous he can become when given a physical form to act through.

The Evil Eye's Possession of Jiji

Jiji acquired the power to see spirits when he came in contact with the Evil Eye, creating a supernatural connection between them. This initial contact sets the stage for the possession that occurs in Episode 2.

The Evil Eye, satisfied, possesses Jiji's body just as the tsuchinoko attacks. The Evil Eye possesses Jiji and decapitates the cryptid monster (read more about how Dandadan is revitalizing anime horror), but then the yokai declares that, having taken Jiji's body, it will kill all humans. The possession transforms Jiji into a formidable threat, combining the yokai's supernatural abilities with a human host.

Jiji, now possessed by the Evil Eye, then goes head to head with Momo and then Okarun, who jumps in to protect Momo from being gravely hurt.

Dandadan

Okarun’s character has been established as good-hearted, with a focus on subduing the supernatural through empathy. With his help, the Evil Eye might just find its redemption.

Fan Theories & Future Role

Eventually, Jiji will find a way to make the Evil Eye work with, but not before it causes plenty of trouble and presents unreasonable demands. This suggests that the Evil Eye's story arc will involve him learning to coexist rather than simply being defeated.

Many fans theorize that the Evil Eye will eventually become an ally, similar to how Turbo Granny evolved from antagonist to reluctant helper. His tragic backstory and capacity for growth make him a prime candidate for redemption, especially given Dandadan's themes of empathy and understanding.

Dandadan

The Evil Eye's relationship with Jiji also opens up possibilities for exploring themes of trauma, healing, and the cycle of violence. As both characters learn to navigate their shared existence, they may find ways to break free from the patterns of hatred and revenge that have defined the Evil Eye's existence.

As Season 2 of this popular summer release continues, viewers can expect to see the Evil Eye's character develop further, potentially moving from antagonist to ally as he learns to process his trauma and find new ways to exist in the world.

His possession of Jiji creates both immediate danger and long-term possibilities for another of the anime's most emotionally complex supernatural relationships.