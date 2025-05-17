Dandadan Season 2: ‘Evil Eye’ Movie Trailer Unveils Best Look at New Arc

The first trailer for the Dandadan: Evil Eye movie revealed the best look yet at the show's upcoming Season 2 arc. The hit science-fiction-meets-supernatural anime series is set to return later this summer; however, before that, fans can catch up with Momo Ayese and Ken Takakura in the upcoming theatrical special release, which will give audiences a taste of Season 2's first three episodes on the big screen.

The first trailer for Dandadan Season 2's movie special was released online. It offers a peak at the Evil Eye Arc, which will debut in the upcoming season. The Evil Eye Arc is the fifth story arc of the Dandadan manga, upping the power level seen in the series so far as the team takes on its most dangerous threat yet.

The trailer covers a lot of ground in its two-and-a-half minutes, showing plenty of exciting things, like Okarun transforming into a terrifying new form of his powered-up self, Turbo Granny, and several sneak peeks at Evil Eye himself.

Dandadan

In the Evil Eye story, a teen known as Jiji is consumed by the new shadowy threat, transforming him into an ultrapowerful energy-wielding form of himself. This suped-up big bad can also be seen at several points in the trailer, coming to blows with the Okarun in a fight for the ages.

Dandadan

Fans were also given a first glimpse at the Music Room Portraits, several living portraits of famous musicians who serve as minor antagonists during this particular story arc.

Dandadan

Those nervous that some of the key members of the Season 1 cast will not be featured in the show's second season have nothing to worry about as characters like the lovable Momo (who continues to be one of Okarun's partners in crime) also pop up in the trailer.

Dandadan

Dandadan: Evil Eye comes to theaters on Friday, June 6, allowing fans to get a glimpse at Season 2 of the hit anime, with its first three episodes playing in theaters as a limited-time theatrical event.

The hit sci-fi anime follows a pair of teens, Momo and Ukarun, as they explore threats, both supernatural and alien. The show's first season was critically acclaimed upon its release in October 2024. Season 2 is set to start streaming on Crunchyroll beginning in July.

What To Expect from Dandadan Season 2

The Evil Eye movie is only the beginning of Dandadan Season 2's sprawling story. Fans can get excited for even more sci-fi action blended with terrifying supernatural demons.

One can assume that Season 2 will kick off with the Evil Eye Arc (seeing as the theatrical special will cover the first three episodes of the season). This particular arc in the Dandadan canon follows Momo and Okarun as they are tasked with protecting a fellow youngster from giving into the murderous tendencies of the Evil Eye demon lurking inside him.

The Evil Eye's goal is to ultimately kill every human he comes across, which proves to be a problem as Momo and Okarun run into his corporeal host while investigating a spooky Tsuchinoko sacrificial house.

After several epic fight scenes (which were teased in the Evil Eye movie trailer), the Evil Eye demon makes a deal with Okarun that he will give up his pursuit to rid the world of all humanity and only target the show's super-powered main character, thereby reducing the threat to the rest of the Dandadan cast.

From there, Season 2 is expected to cover the events of fan-favorite arcs like the Kaiju Arc, Space Globalists Arc, and Onbusuman Arc, which sets up the end of this current Dandadan saga (known as the Kintama Hunt Saga).