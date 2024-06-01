Is a Cyberpunk 2077 Movie Releasing Soon? Johnny Silverhand Film Speculation Explained

Some fans believe CD Projekt RED's Cyberpunk 2077 might be getting a movie adaptation starring Keanu Reeves' Johnny Silverhand.

The Witcher developer launched Cyberpunk 2077 in 2020 with A-list star Reeves as the rock-and-roll sensation Silverhand.

CD Project RED has since launched multiple DLC expansions - including one featuring Idris Elba - and the Cyberpunk: Edgerunners animated series on Netflix.

Is a Cyberpunk 2077 Movie Happening?

A trailer for Cyberpunk 2077: Johnny Silverhand was recently posted on the KH Studio YouTube channel. The footage depicts a live-action adaptation of the CD Projekt RED game starring Keanu Reeves and Margot Robbie.

Unfortunately, this trailer is simply a fan-made creation with footage from the Cyberpunk 2077 game, the John Wick franchise, and other major movies.

However, CD Projekt RED is currently developing a live-action Cyberpunk 2077 project in association with Anonymous Content (via an official press release).

The studio confirmed in October 2023 that the project was "an early development stage" with the search underway for a screenwriter to create "a brand-new story" set in the world of Cyberpunk 2077.

At this time neither CD Projekt RED nor Anonymous Content has commented on whether the adaptation will be a movie or series, only that it will be live-action.

Keanu Reeves and Idris Elba are currently among the biggest celebrity faces in the Cyberpunk 2077 universe, and it wouldn't be surprising to see one or both take up a role in the live-action project, even if it was just a cameo.

When Will the Live-Action Cyberpunk 2077 Project Release?

The live-action Cyberpunk 2077 project was announced in October 2023, at which point the search was underway for a screenwriter. All this time later, it appears the search is ongoing with no writer announced yet.

Even once a writer has been found, CD Projekt RED and Anonymous Content will still need plenty more time to piece a story together before casting can get underway and anything goes in front of the cameras.

As such, it would be surprising to see anything released before 2026 or even 2027, but an exact timeframe is impossible to predict at this early development stage.

CD Projekt RED has now concluded development on Cyberpunk 2077 with no further DLC releases in the pipeline. The studio is now underway on "Project Orion," the currently untitled sequel for the dystopian RPG.

Additionally, there have been no signs of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners being renewed for Season 2, meaning the universe remains on hiatus for the time being.

Cyberpunk 2077 is available now on PlayStation and Xbox.

Read more about gaming news on The Direct:

MultiVersus: What Does Toast Do? Game Changes Explained

MultiVersus Characters Ranked Best to Worst - Tier List

Helldivers 2 Players Call for Xbox Release Amid Declining Playercount