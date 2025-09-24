Closed Star Wars Hotel Will Return In First Ever Movie Appearance

Star Wars confirmed the return of the now-defunct Star Wars hotel as a part of the upcoming The Mandalorian & Grogu movie. Dubbed one of the Star Wars brand's biggest failures ever, the Galactic Starcruiser hotel was a short-lived immersive hotel experience on Disney World property that saw guests whisked away on a galactic adventure unlike anything else at a Disney Park. However, after only 18 months open to the public, the Galactic Starcruiser was shuttered, left as nothing but a bizarre wrinkle in Lucasfilm's storied history.

The Galactic Starcruiser hotel has been confirmed to appear, in some form, in 2026's The Mandalorian & Grogu, marking the now-infamous Star Wars oddity's first-ever movie appearance.

The first trailer for the Jon Favreau-directed Star Wars film confirmed a reference to the Galactic Starcruiser, featuring the fictional ship guests were said to be staying on at the now-closed hotel, the Halcyon, in a blink-and-you'll-miss-it cityscape shot.

Lucasfilm

Approximately 36 seconds into the first teaser, fans can see a pair of footsteps walking through some water on a mysterious, neon-laden planet (confirmed to be Daiyu from Obi-Wan Kenobi).

Lucasfilm

In the reflection of this puddle, a banner ad for the Halcyon can be seen in the background, directly referring to the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser hotel.

Lucasfilm

This scrolling banner shows the Halcyon ship along with the Arabesh spelling of the Halcyon name, seemingly advertising star cruising similar to those Disney World guests could go on from March 2022 to September 2023.

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser was open for Disney World guests for just over a year before closing in late 2023. The hotel, which saw guests go on an immersive Star Wars adventure over two days and two nights, drew criticism for its high price, small rooms, and 'locked inside' nature, eventually being overcome by the controversy and shutting its doors.

Lucasfilm

The failed hotel remains one of Disney Parks and Lucasfilm's most significant failed experiments of the modern era. Since closing in 2023, it has become something of a fascination among Star Wars fans, given how few people actually got to experience it.

Will The Galactic Starcruiser Be in The Mandalorian & Grogu?

Seeing the Galactic Starcruiser hotel's first-ever appearance in a Star Wars movie will be exciting for fans, but it will also likely raise some questions.

If the now-defunct Disney World locale has been referenced in the upcoming film, what is stopping Jon Favreau's new star-faring blockbuster from incorporating the hotel into the plot more thoroughly?

It would be so much fun for the movie to take place (at least in part) aboard the Halcyon in some capacity, blurring the lines between the Disney Parks and the galaxy far, far away.

Perhaps whatever adventure Din Djarin and his pint-sized sidekick will be sent to the cruiser to collect a bounty to complete a heist, giving fans a peek behind the curtain at what the location looks and feels like in the actual Star Wars universe.

With no future plans to revisit the Galactic Starcruiser anytime in the real world, this could be a great way to honor the shuttered Disney World hotel (read more about the Galactic Starcruiser here). It would offer a clever wink and a nod to fans in the know, while also not being too distracting for those who have never even heard of the Halcyon.