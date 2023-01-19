Disney Just Cancelled Lots of Guests' Trips to Star Wars Luxury Hotel

Disney is reportedly canceling multiple summer "voyages" at Walt Disney World's Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser hotel.

While the immersive two-day experience set in that galaxy far, far away has yet to mark one year of operation, its booking calendar suggests that demand simply isn't there.

Following the release of a new incentive for guests to book a stay aboard the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, new reports claim that Disney canceled a number of guests' trips.

A Wave of Star Wars Hotel Cancellations

As reported by WDWMagic, multiple Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser summer 2023 voyages have been canceled.

Guests who had booked a stay on those now-canceled dates are now being offered alternative dates at a 50% discount.

Those who have had their vacations canceled by Disney claim agents have referred to the upcoming summer season as a "refurbishment period."

While the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is a hotel in that it offers accommodations, it's unique in that a stay spans two nights and is a contained, live-your-adventure experience.

The Starcruiser is also meant to simulate a luxury cruise through space set within the Star Wars Universe, which is why its two-night stays are referred to as "voyages."

The arrival dates for the summer voyages that have been canceled are as follows: July 4, 12, 17; August 1, 7, 15, 27; September 4, 12.

Not only is it rare for Disney to release a discount for the Starcruiser and to cancel multiple vacations, but it's even more surprising that these dates fall during the summer which is typically one of Walt Disney World's peak travel seasons.

Does Disney Have a Bad Feeling About This?

Without a doubt, the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is a first-of-its-kind experience for vacationers and Star Wars fans.

Unlike at the parks, guests are encouraged to cosplay and carve out their own Star Wars story within a highly themed environment; and they don't have to leave it at the end of the day.

Unfortunately, the Starcruiser has been faced with issues and controversy from the start, ranging from a failed ad campaign to its $4800 price tag for two to its place on the Star Wars timeline, limiting its selection of Star Wars characters and stories.

Back in December, rumors of low occupancy were confirmed when only one voyage between January and September of 2023 was shown as completely booked.

For reference, the Starcruiser houses 100 cabins and suites with a max capacity of 502 guests.

The general opinion for why Disney has now canceled various summer voyages is likely due to continued low occupancy, as well as an attempt to move guests to fuller dates.

Today's discount is yet another signal that Starcruiser bookings are too few.

However, the deal isn't for the Star Wars experience itself but rather an incentive to book the Starcruiser in order to receive up to $700 on a stay at a standard Walt Disney World Resort hotel either before or after their voyage.

How Disney will attempt to right this starship, or even if that's possible, remains to be seen, especially since - just like the Starcruiser itself - closing down a Disney World Resort hotel is unprecedented.