Chris Hemsworth Throws Shade at 'Avengers' Director For Mishandling Thor

Chris Hemsworth gave a straightforward response on how one Avengers director mishandled Thor as a character, and some would argue that he is right. Hemsworth has portrayed Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) for 15 years, and he starred in all four Avengers films in the Infinity Saga. The Avengers (directed by Joss Whedon) portrayed Thor as a noble Asgardian outsider with regal Shakespearean delivery, which makes sense because they carried over his portrayal from 2011's Thor movie. While Avengers: Age of Ultron portrayed Thor as a more grounded, lighter presence, some fans felt he was underserved again because he had little personal conflict in the movie.

Speaking in an interview with Bro Bible in February 2026, Chris Hemsworth seemingly threw shade at The Avengers and Avengers: Age of Ultron director Joss Whedon for mishandling Thor as a character, noting Whedon's past comment to him about Thor being "a tricky character to write."

While talking about the Marvel directors he worked with over the years, Hemsworth also admitted, "Some had a clear handle on who they thought the character was, and some didn't:"

"Thor’s role changed in every film. I remember the first couple I did with Kenneth Branagh -- that was a complete starting point and jumping-off point. I was in the arms of one of the best directors and most detailed, collaborative partners, and it was brilliant. Then I worked with different directors. Some had a clear handle on who they thought the character was, and some didn’t. Even to their own admission -- I remember Joss Whedon saying it’s a tricky character to write, especially once he’s acquired that strength."

Hemsworth then offered high praise toward Taika Waititi's handling of the character after they were both "sick of what [he'd] been doing," which led them to be excited to pivot into a funnier version of Thor in Thor: Ragnarok:

"It was really around working with Taika where I was kind of sick of what I’d been doing, and he was like, 'Yeah, so am I. Let’s explore a different space.''

In May 2015, Whedon admitted in an interview with Vanity Fair while promoting Avengers: Age of Ultron that "Thor is always the hardest guy to integrate."

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Interestingly, in November 2022, following the mixed response to Thor: Love and Thunder, Hemsworth claimed that he wanted to move on from Taika Waititi's version of Thor, saying that he would love to explore a "drastically different version in tone:"

"Again, I don’t know if I’m even invited back. But if I was, I think it would have to be a drastically different version in tone, everything, just for my own sanity… (laughs) … Thor lost his mind that last one. He’s got to figure it out now."

Thor is expected to find the right balance between being a serious God of Thunder with the right mix of humor in his upcoming stint in Avengers: Doomsday, especially now that he is confirmed to be an elder among the ranks of Earth's Mightiest Heroes.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to premiere in theaters on December 18.

Chris Hemsworth's candid comments about Thor's evolving portrayal and his acknowledgment of the struggles of The Avengers director Joss Whedon in handling Thor within a massive ensemble reflect the inherent challenges of pushing the God of Thunder to the forefront.

While the character's debut in Thor provided a strong jumping-off point for the hero due to his strong Shakespearean portrayal, it became tricky when Thor became part of a massive ensemble with clashing personalities. Whedon had to balance the original Avengers, and as a result, Thor was sidelined and became harder to write into team-ups without reducing him to brawn or comic relief.

Thankfully, Doomsday will provide the much-needed personal stakes for Thor by introducing his adoptive daughter, Love, in promotional footage for the upcoming MCU crossover. Aside from being an elder statesman, Love's inclusion in Doomsday (even in a minor role) would define Thor's journey, giving him a stronger reason to join the fight against Doctor Doom, as the fate of all reality hangs in the balance.