Chris Evans Reveals the Truth About Him Missing Marvel

While Chris Evans may be happy leaving his role as Captain America in the MCU behind, he recently admitted that there are parts of the role that make him "miss it now" in his post-MCU career.

After becoming one of the MCU's founding members in Phase 1, Evans went on an 11-year run as the Star-Spangled Avenger with three solo movies and four Avengers team-up outings, along with a few cameos peppered in as well. But as Phase 3 came to an end with Avengers: Endgame, Steve Rogers' journey also ended as he went back in time to live his life with Peggy Carter, bringing Evans' MCU experience to a close.

With Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson now holding the title of Captain America, Evans will most likely remain retired from the MCU as the character's legacy lives on. Evans even explained that he's comfortable with that fact, bluntly telling the world that Sam Wilson is unquestionably the one holding Cap's shield for the foreseeable future.

But even though the original Captain America actor is perfectly happy leaving the MCU in the hands of newer heroes, he recently shared that he still misses the time he spent in the role.

Chris Evans Remembers Time with Marvel Studios

Marvel

Speaking with People Magazine, MCU star Chris Evans discussed missing his time playing the role of Captain America.

Looking at the physical side of playing Steve Rogers, Evans said that he would "be a real jerk not to enjoy" the fitness plans that he took on over his MCU tenure.

He explained how most kids dream of being a superhero, calling it "one of the greatest joys of (his) life" to actually embody a role like that in a movie. And while he's glad to have moved on from the role, he also admitted that he misses it:

“Oh my God, you’d be a real jerk to not enjoy it. You get paid to take care of yourself and be a superhero. This is like what you [dream of doing] as a kid. You run around your backyard and pretend to be a comic book character. It’s been one of the greatest joys of my life to kind of dive in and prepare for these movies. They’re challenging but the beauty is the movies are great and you get out what you put in. It’s been a wonderful very symbiotic relationship so I’ve been thrilled to do it. When the movies end, you’re very happy to have a break but very quickly you miss it. I miss it now. But I’m very grateful, very happy to have been a part of them.”

But even though Evans misses the time he had with the MCU, he's also explained that a return as Steve Rogers may not be the best idea.

In June 2022, the MCU veteran gave his thoughts about returning to the role, worrying that it "would be upsetting" if it wasn't done the right way:

“No, I don’t think so. I mean it was a really unbelievable ride and the character’s just so dear to me and I’m just so precious with it. To return to the role, I mean the truth is, the role isn’t even mine anymore. The role is Anthony Mackie’s. So, you know, even if there was a different incarnation, not as Captain America, but you know for Steve Rogers, even that would feel… I’d be very cautious, just because I love that chapter of my life professionally, personally. I love what those movies accomplished and to revisit it and potentially have some weird extension to that legacy would be upsetting if it didn’t land. So it would require a near-perfect recipe and it may just not be in the cards.”

How Evans Looks Back Fondly on Marvel Experience

Chris Evans has been a superhero movie fan for a long time, as proven by his role as Johnny Storm in the 2000s Fantastic Four movies before his extended tenure as Captain America. Having spent so much time in this movie genre throughout his long career, it's no surprise that he misses his days wielding the star-adorned shield.

Whether this means Evans will actually return to the role at some point is an entirely different story, especially with plans already in motion for Anthony Mackie to take the spotlight in 2024's Captain America: New World Order. But should the right opportunity arise, it may not come as a huge shock to see Evans come back for one last ride.

Fans already have theories that he and Robert Downey Jr. could bring Captain America and Iron Man back for a run in 2026's Avengers: Secret Wars thanks to multiple realities colliding with one another and causing Multiversal mayhem. But whether that happens or not, seeing Evans offer this kind of update will certainly bring a smile to the MCU fandom.