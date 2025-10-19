Chicago PD 2025 Confirms 1 Fan-Favorite Character May Exit the Show

Chicago PD confirmed that one fan-favorite character may be in danger of leaving the series after an unexpected revelation in Season 13, Episode 3. The long-running One Chicago series had its fair share of character exits over the years, such as the departures of the much-talked-about Jay Halstead, Alvin Olinsky, and, just last season, Toya Turner's Kiana Cook. While it has been a trend for the show to say goodbye to characters at least every season, their respective departures still hurt because fans have been attached to them for quite a while. One of these characters who may end up leaving is Detective Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati).

Burgess had an impactful and emotional journey in Chicago PD Season 12, marked by several plot threads, such as Kim's exit scare in November 2024, her promotion to a detective, and her wedding to Ruzek in the finale. While she may have seemed settled down as part of Sergeant Voight's Intelligence Unit, a new update about Kim Burgess in Season 13's latest episode might be a cause of concern for some fans.

Is Kim Burgess Leaving Chicago PD? Season 13 Episode Sets Up Potential Departure

Chicago PD Season 13, Episode 3, "Canaryville," focused on a case that hit close to home for Detective Kim Burgess and her husband, Officer Ruzek, after they got entangled with the investigation of the death of their longtime neighbor, Sasha King. While things were looking good for Burgess and Ruzek in their neighborhood, while living in the latter's childhood home with their adoptive daughter, Makayla, this investigation pushed Kim's issues to the forefront while ensuring the safety and happiness of her family.

While Chicago PD's power couple called Canaryville their home since Season 10, Burgess' unexpected revelation in the opening moments of Season 13, Episode 3 laid the groundwork for a compelling conversation between the pair in the installment's ending. On top of Sasha King's murder being a cause of concern for Makayla's safety in the neighborhood, the episode revealed that Burgess discreetly sent an application to Fairfied Park Academy (a prestigious school in the suburbs) for their daughter's possible transfer.

While she eventually told Ruzek she had sent the application, Burgess pointed out that Fairfied Park Academy had great college acceptance rates, which could be good for Makayla. However, Ruzek noted that a transfer would not be ideal because it is an hour away from Canaryville. The conversation was cut short due to the news of Sasha King's death.

Kim Burgess' act of secretly sending Makayla's application to Fairfied strongly suggested that she might leave Chicago PD at some point in the future to prioritize her daughter's future. It remains to be seen, though, whether Ruzek will join her or decide to stay in Intelligence.

The death in the neighborhood only amplified Burgess' cause of concern for Makayla, telling Ruzek that the issue is not about the house, but it's about the fact that they can't give their daughter the life she deserves:

"It's not about the house. We're raising a kid that doesn't look like us. We can't give Makayla your childhood. I mean, look, we can't give her mine either. Neither exists for her, you know that, right?"

While they knew Makayla was currently happy in Canaryville, Burgess admitted that she is scared that their daughter might end up being "disconnected from herself in ways that [she doesn't] even think she realizes:"

"I'm scared that she's disconnected from herself in ways that I don't even think she realizes. Ways we might not even realize. Our roots, our house, our neighborhood, they're not going to be hers in the same way. She needs something outside of us. She needs something that's her own."

Burgess then concluded that their daughter needs something "maybe outside of Canaryville," leading some to speculate that she may join her to guide her future if Makayla ends up being accepted into Fairfied. As for Ruzek, he pondered on the idea, but he really didn't give Burgess a definitive answer on whether he liked it or not.

Why Kim Burgess' Potential Exit Could Hurt Chicago PD

Kim Burgess' potential Chicago PD exit is devastating for both the series and longtime fans because she is a fan-favorite character who has had much to go through since she started as a rookie patrol officer and became a full-fledged detective in Season 12.

While navigating the crime-ridden streets of Chicago as a member of Intelligence, Burgess' growth is one of Chicago PD's compelling journeys, and a possible departure being a culmination of that arc would be quite fitting for the character (even if it may be devastating). Losing a cornerstone like Burgess would deeply impact Chicago P.D., as her tenacious case-solving drive and profound emotional depth would be missed.

Still, it's possible that Burgess would return for guest star appearances, considering that her husband, Ruzek, is still a big part of Chicago PD. It is a different story, though, if the pair ends up leaving together, which could cause a massive hole in the One Chicago series.

At this stage, there's no definitive indication that Burgess will leave Canaryville or Chicago P.D., but the latest episode subtly hinted at her aspirations for her adoptive daughter, Makayla, potentially foreshadowing a significant exit in the future.

