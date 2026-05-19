Chicago Fire Reveals 11 Characters In Danger of Leaving & Who’s Safe After Season 14

Chicago Fire's Season 14 finale was full of twists and turns, and its wild ending featured a massive fire threatening the lives of the firefighters at Firehouse 51. The budget cuts to Chicago Fire weren't just an ongoing storyline within the show; they also reflected the show's real problems, which had already led to the exits of key characters like Darren Ritter and Sam Carver and reduced roles for some of the main cast.

Chicago Fire Season 14's final episode juggled several storylines, such as Herrmann's surprise vow renewal with his wife, Severide's tough career decision, and Chief Pascal's surprise return.

The finale ended with a high-stakes structure fire, during which all units from Firehouse 51 responded. As the team tried to evacuate the facility due to the unusually difficult nature of the fire, a massive explosion erupted that trapped some members of the team inside, while truck members faced the blast directly. A Mayday call went out amid the chaos, and the season ended without resolving who survived or who died.

Every Character In Danger of Leaving Chicago Fire After Season 14 Finale

Joe Cruz

NBC

Status: Might Stay Alive

As the second-in-command on Squad 3, Joe Cruz was part of the firefighters trapped inside the burning building, leaving his fate uncertain. Interestingly, Cruz's life was already in danger in the 2026 One Chicago crossover event after being exposed to a deadly toxic chemical, so it would be quite anticlimactic if he ends up dying for real this time.

Moreover, the Chicago Fire Season 14 finale confirmed that Joe is in the midst of a pregnancy storyline with his wife, Chloe, and the revelation that they are having twins is too good a story to pass on heading into Season 15.

Christopher Herrmann

NBC

Status: Severely In Danger

Christopher Herrmann is one of the longest-running characters in Chicago Fire. In Season 14, he returned to the rank of firefighter, but the pay cut he received due to the demotion caused a massive financial strain.

The finale, however, brought a somewhat happy ending for Hermann through his renewal-of-vows ceremony with his wife, Cindy.

Given that the finale seemingly gave him more screen time, the odds are not looking great for Herrmann, especially after he was the last one shouting "Mayday" before the screen cuts to black.

Randall "Mouch" McHolland

NBC

Status: Might Not Be Leaving (But Could Be Injured)

Randall "Mouch" McHolland had his fair share of exit scares and career-changing promotions in Chicago Fire. Throughout Season 14, Mouch has been working on a memoir (Brothers in Arms) with Herrmann, but the finale changed things when the publisher decided to move forward with Herrmann's romance novel instead.

The longtime friendship between Mouch and Herrmann is one of the core storylines of every Chicago Fire season, and it faced minor strains in Season 14 due to the pair's rank changes (Herrmann stepped down to become a regular firefighter after Mouch's promotion).

In the finale, Mouch was trapped inside the building after failing to escape in time, leaving his fate, along with that of Squad 3, unknown. Mouch is unlikely to leave Chicago Fire, mainly because his story is far from over. He might get injured, though, leaving him sidelined at the beginning of Season 15.

Harold Capp

NBC

Status: Severely In Danger

Senior Firehouse 51 firefighter Harold Capp was also placed in severe danger in 2026's One Chicago crossover event, but this didn't mean that he would leave the Season 14 finale unscathed.

It's possible that Capp could suffer a gruesome injury or a heroic death to save his fellow Squad 3 comrades in the burning fire, leading to his pivotal exit from the hit NBC series. His exit might be fueled by a creative decision or by budget restrictions that Chicago Fire has been experiencing.

Sal Vasquez

NBC

Status: Still Safe Due to Unresolved Storyline

Chicago Fire Season 14 introduced Sal Vasquez as Sam Carver's replacement firefighter in Firehouse 51.

Vasquez grew into a fan favorite throughout this season, and the final few episodes revealed an intriguing storyline for the character as he pondered leaving firefighting behind to continue his time in the Chicago Police Academy.

Sal was among the Truck 81 members who were climbing down the ladder when the blast engulfed them, leaving his fate unknown. However, given how compelling his police storyline is, there is a strong chance he'll return in Season 15.

Tony Ferraris

NBC

Status: Severely In Danger

Tony Ferraris (played by real-life firefighter Anthony Ferraris) is one of the senior firefighters of Firehouse 51 and a recurring character of Chicago Fire. Ferraris was part of Squad 3, who didn't exit in time and were trapped inside the structure.

At this point, it is a toss-up between Ferraris and Capp, who may not end up making it out beyond the Season 14 finale.

Given his experience as a real-life firefighter, it's possible One Chicago could retain him as an active cast member, or he might be relegated to a behind-the-scenes consultant role.

Every Character Confirmed to Appear In Chicago Fire Season 15

Violet Mikami

NBC

Violet Mikami, the Paramedic in Charge (PIC) of Ambulance 61 at Firehouse 51, is considered safe heading into Chicago Fire Season 15 because she was last seen outside of the burning building and not in harm's way.

Despite that, Mikami (portrayed by actress Hanako Greensmith) will be devastated seeing her teammates from Firehouse 51 badly injured, and it will be up to her and Novak to save them before it's too late.

Lyla "Lizzy" Novak

NBC

Similar to Violet Mikami, Lizzy Novak was not on the dangerous structure fire call, meaning she is safe and confirmed to return in Chicago Fire Season 15.

Both Mikami and Novak witnessed the explosion and heard the Mayday call from Herrmann outside, and they reacted with concern and shock after seeing their friends engulfed in flames while escaping the structure.

Stella Kidd

NBC

As the Lieutenant of Truck 81, Stella Kidd was on the front lines in managing her team during the dangerous structure fire call. Stella was on the roof with her team, evaluating the blaze before deciding to evacuate and direct them to the aerial ladder they had set up.

While her fate remained unknown after the massive explosion, Deadline already reported that Miranda Rae Mayo is confirmed to return in Chicago Fire Season 15, meaning she will survive the whole burning building fiasco in the finale.

Kelly Severide

NBC

Kelly Severide served as the beating heart and moral anchor of Firehouse 51 ever since Chicago Fire's debut on NBC. Season 14 saw Severide with a major career move after his promotion as Captain of Firehouse 51.

However, Severide faced another dilemma when he was offered a leadership role at the Office of Fire Investigation (OFI), a position that aligns with his arson expertise and family legacy.

At the end of Season 14, Severide was trapped with Squad 3 inside the burning building, leaving his fate unknown. However, in the same Deadline report, it was revealed that Taylor Kinney had already signed on for Chicago Fire Season 15, meaning he is bound to return. Severide's comeback makes sense because the finale didn't reveal his final choice between Firehouse 51 and OFI.

Former Chief Pascal

NBC

(Former) Chief Dom Pascal already exited Chicago Fire in the latter half of Season 14, but he made his triumphant return in the finale to give advice to Severide about his next career steps.

Chief Pascal's temporary return meant that he joined the crew in the dangerous structure fire call, offering them a helping hand since they didn't have a captain in the firehouse.

Pascal bore witness to the Firehouse 51's accident, and he is bound to return for at least one more episode (presumably the Chicago Fire Season 15 premiere) to address the cliffhanger ending of Season 14.