Chicago Fire Season 14 Will Reduce the Roles of Certain Main Actors (Report)

When Chicago Fire returns in the fall for Season 14, the show's main actors won't be used as much as they have been in previous seasons. Chicago Fire, along with the rest of the One Chicago shows, has historically included 22 episodes per season, with a few exceptions during the height of COVID-19 and the Hollywood writers' and actors' strikes. Fans have also grown accustomed to seeing the series' main actors and characters in nearly every episode of each season, if not every single one.

Beginning with Season 14, Chicago Fire will be decreasing its episode count per season to 21 from 22, which was most recently featured in Season 13. Notably, most of the show's main actors (if not all of them) will not be included in every episode. This comes as a result of NBC attempting to cut costs across the board.

According to a report from Deadline, the main actors in Chicago Fire and other Wolf Entertainment shows (One Chicago and the Law & Order franchise) will all be absent from a couple of episodes in the upcoming seasons. Most of these actors and characters won't be absent from the same episodes, though, as this is simply a cost-cutting method to lower episodic guarantees for every actor.

This method first went into effect in 2023 when Wolf Entertainment series regulars were told that they would be appearing in 18-20 episodes per 22-episode season. With this method, actors would not be taking per-episode pay cuts, but their overall compensation was still lowered.

So, Chicago Fire Season 14 will include 21 total episodes. Series regulars will still be absent for two to four episodes, meaning that nearly every — if not every — major actor will be featured in 17-19 episodes in Season 14. Previously, most series regulars were only absent from two episodes per 22-episode season. With the episode count of Season 14 being reduced and actors appearing in fewer episodes, Chicago Fire Season 14 series regulars will be forced to be featured in fewer episodes than ever.

It is also worth mentioning that, in a separate report, Deadline revealed that Chicago Fire stars (as well as regulars in other One Chicago shows) were asked to relocate to Illinois since the Chicago shows film in that city. If cast members don't become Illinois residents, their episode counts will be further decreased.

Chicago Fire already said goodbye to two series regulars at the end of Season 13 due to cost-cutting from NBC and the entire TV industry. Hence, the changes made to upcoming seasons are only further methods to reduce costs. Chicago Fire Season 14 is expected to premiere sometime in Fall 2025. Taylor McKinney (Kelly Severide), Miranda Rae Mayo (Stella Kidd), and Dermot Mulroney (Dom Pascal) have all been confirmed to return. Season 13 brought more than one historic moment to the franchise, with the most notable being Chief Boden's replacement.

How Different Will Chicago Fire Season 14 Look?

Some fans will likely be surprised to hear that Chicago Fire Season 14 will not look much different from any past season, despite series regulars not being featured in as many episodes.

As Chicago Fire usually does, Season 14 will likely explore multiple plot points throughout its 21 episodes. The only difference between the upcoming installment and past seasons is that not every character will be involved in every plot line.

For example, at some point in Chicago Fire Season 14, there may be a two- or three-episode arc that does not include a couple of series regulars.

Then, a few episodes later, there may be another three-episode arc that doesn't include series regulars who were featured in the other arc.

Ultimately, the writers will try to craft the scripts for the upcoming season so that fans don't even notice the series regulars are missing for a few episodes.