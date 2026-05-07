Chicago Fire: Kelly Severide's Chances of Leaving Firehouse 51 Are Now Soaring Amid Show Exit Concerns

Chicago Fire Season 14, Episode 20 delivered a game-changing development for Taylor Kinney's Kelly Severide, raising questions about his future at Firehouse 51 after he received a job offer that could change his life. Severide had his fair share of ups and downs in Chicago Fire Season 14, serving as a frequent interim leader of Firehouse 51 after Chief Dom Pascal became less active following the loss of his wife.

After Pascal's exit midway through the season, Severide attended several sessions of formal captain training, laying the groundwork for him to be one of the leading figures of Firehouse 51. However, the arrival of new Battalion Chief Andre Hopkins derailed Severide's development into a leadership figure, mainly because the new Chief harbored a long grudge against Severide's late father.

Is Taylor Kinney Leaving Chicago Fire? His Firehouse 51 Future Is In Danger

NBC

Chicago Fire Season 14, Episode 20, "Speak of the Devil," made it crystal clear that Taylor Kinney's Kelly Severide is not leaving the One Chicago series anytime soon, but he might be exiting Firehouse 51 instead due to the compelling job offer that he received at the end of the episode.

The ending of Chicago Fire Season 14's penultimate episode showcased a complex path for Severide's future at Firehouse 51. After clearing his father's name in a cold case tied to Chief Hopkins' grudge, the new Battalion Chief dropped the complaint and addressed Severide as "Captain," cementing his future leadership role at Firehouse 51.

However, the episode's final moments showed Van Meter (who almost left Chicago Fire earlier this season due to a gruesome fire-related injury) strongly encouraging him to consider a position at the Office of Fire Investigation (OFI), as it is a natural fit for his skills and career trajectory. Van Meter made it clear that it was not a lateral move, meaning that Severide would no longer be part of the day-to-day operations of Firehouse 51 if he chose to accept it.

This development creates a legitimate on-screen tension for Severide. His loyalty to Firehouse 51 is on the line as he considers a bigger leadership role in arson investigations (which is also his passion).

Chicago Fire Season 14's Finale Trailer Might Solve Severide's Future

NBC

The official promo for Chicago Fire's Season 14 finale might have solved Severide's dilemma due to a returning character in the form of Chief Dom Pascal. Delmot Mulroney's Chicago Fire mainstay previously took a leave of absence from the series after his reckless actions from the One Chicago crossover event that eventually helped save lives.

At the 0:13 mark of the trailer, Pascal is seen in active duty as a member of Firehouse 51, suggesting he was rehired after his exit earlier in the season.

NBC

This important development in the Season 14 finale could stabilize Firehouse 51 because Pascal's return would give Severide the chance to accept the position at OFI and allow him to maintain flexibility to work alongside his peers whenever an arson investigation arises. It's also possible that Pascal would be the one to force him to accept the job when it's all said and done.

While there's an undeniable catch (accepting the OFI role could mean stepping away from Firehouse 51 entirely, leading to fewer daily interactions with the team he's led for years), Severide's decision to accept the OFI opportunity makes perfect sense for several reasons.

Arson investigation has long been Severide's true passion. Chicago Fire already highlighted his natural talent for reading fire scenes, uncovering clues others miss, and his overall pursuit of the truth, no matter what. Being part of OFI is a genuine promotion that allows him to operate at the highest level in the field where he excels.

This move represents clear character growth for Severide, transforming him into a mature leader who makes thoughtful decisions under pressure. Taking the OFI job would honor the character's evolution, allowing him to mentor a new generation of investigators while remaining connected to the CFD world and Firehouse 51 through high-profile cases.

Watch the official promo for Chicago Fire Season 14's finale below:

Chicago Fire Season 14, Episode 21 is set to premiere on NBC next Wednesday, May 13, at 9 p.m. ET.