CBS Just Cancelled 4 Beloved TV Shows

Fans of several CBS shows will be disappointed to learn that many of their favorite titles will not return for another round.

TV series cancellations are a common practice in Hollywood for a variety of reasons. Unfortunately, these series didn't make the cut.

4 Fan-Favorite CBS Shows That Won't Be Returning

SWAT

CBS

After lasting an admirable eight seasons, CBS' TV show SWAT is one series that the network has opted not to renew further.

The series stars Shemar Moore as the sergeant of a Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team operating in Los Angeles.

This marks the second time that CBS has canceled SWAT. The studio did so previously in 2023 before it reversed its decision due to fan backlash. The series' seventh season was supposed to be its last; however, SWAT eventually also received an eighth season, which is currently airing.

This time around, the cancellation seems to be final. Low ratings compared to CBS' other shows and a corporate handover are considered some of the reasons for SWAT's ending.

Executive producer Shawn Ryan told Deadline earlier in the year that CBS' executive changes were a concern for the show, particularly the "criteria for renewal" which he predicted would be "much different than years past:"

"The show I think is beloved in the executive ranks at CBS, the show is beloved by our audience. But we also understand that a corporate change is happening in that world. I don’t know what the plans are. I don’t know what the criteria for renewal is going to be. It seems like it could be much different than years past."

FBI: Most Wanted

CBS

CBS' successful FBI franchise was not immune to this round of cuts, with FBI: Most Wanted receiving the axe.

The crime series is a spin-off of the flagship show starring Dylan McDermott as an FBI Supervisory Special Agent and Team Leader in New York. While the series has had six successful seasons, it won't be getting a seventh.

Cost-cutting and a crowded schedule of crime procedurals in the coming year (including a potential new FBI: CIA spin-off) are said to be some of the reasons for the cancellation.

FBI: International

CBS

Surprisingly, CBS canceled two of its successful FBI spin-offs simultaneously. FBI: International, led by Jesse Lee Soffer (who took over the lead from Luke Kleintank) and following American FBI agents based in Europe, will not continue past its fourth season at CBS.

Similar reasons were given for the cancellation of both FBI spin-offs, although it's not all bad news, as it is rumored that CBS may shop the series to other networks.

If that's unsuccessful, Deadline reports that both shows are still in production, meaning their final episodes would be reworked to become series finales and provide a proper send-off.

After Midnight

CBS

CBS did not just cancel crime procedurals in this recent round and also gave Taylor Tomlinson's late-night comedy show After Midnight the axe.

The series was a revival of the @midnight series hosted by Chris Hardwick on Comedy Central in the mid-2010s.

After Midnight ran for two seasons with Tomlinson as host. The cancellation comes after Tomlinson chose to return to stand-up shows after her commitments to After Midnight restricted her ability to work on other projects.

Rather than fill her hosting spot, CBS opted to cancel the show entirely.

Bonus: The Neighborhood

CBS

CBS sitcom The Neighborhood technically hasn't been canceled by the network, but it will end with its upcoming eighth season.

The comedy series follows the touted "nicest guy in the Midwest" (played by Cedric the Entertainer) who moves his family to a Black neighborhood in Los Angeles and faces reluctance towards his friendly endeavors.

The series will receive a proper farewell season with the beloved characters before it ends with the finale in Season 8.