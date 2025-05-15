The Equalizer Star Shares Revival Hope After Show's Cancellation (Exclusive)

Following The Equalizer's unfortunate cancellation by CBS, one of its recent guest stars shared hopes for a revival. The reboot of The Equalizer first took over screens in 2021, starring Queen Latifah and an impressive cast of supporting actors, but it only ran for five years before unceremoniously hitting the chopping board.

Hollywood star Donal Logue expressed hope to see The Equalizer returned to the air following its cancellation after Season 5. The hit drama ran on CBS with 68 episodes over the last five years (Logue being a recurring part of the cast for the previous three seasons), winning fans over with a revamped take on the original 1985 TV series.

CBS

Speaking exclusively with The Direct's Russ Milheim, Logue said he "would hope" that there is a chance the show gets revived, calling the crew "one of the greatest groups of people" he's ever been around.

Expressing how big a fan he is of star Queen Latifah, he referenced the back-and-forth cancelations/renewals CBS announced for SWAT, hoping the same thing happens for his show:

The Direct: "You're in 'The Equalizer,' which sadly, just got cancelled. But what can fans do? What can they do to maybe save the show? Or is there any chance that it can come back?" Donal Logue: "I would hope so. You know, interestingly, you might talk to him, Darren Grant, who directed four of the 'Duster' episodes, directed a bunch of 'The Equalizer' too, and I don't know, I wish—It was one of the greatest groups of people I've ever been around. I'm the hugest fan of Queen Latifah, even huger, having been on the show and working with her. So, I hope that 'The Equalizer' sticks around, and maybe that's what it will take, because CBS did that before with 'SWAT,' right?"

Sadly, two days before the final episode of The Equalizer Season 5 aired on TV, CBS announced it had cancelled the series. This was a major disappointment for fans, as the Season 5 finale also marked the last episode of the series and did not have a chance to close out the story the way the creators would have hoped.

Logue is also known for his recent work on Duster, whose stars spoke with The Direct for a round of interviews during its premiere.

Airing on CBS since 2021, The Equalizer stars Queen Latifah as Robyn McCall, a single mother and former CIA operative serving justice on the street under the show's titular moniker.

She is joined by Tory Kittles (Marcus Dante), Adam Goldberg (Harry Keshegian), Liza Lapira (Mel Bayani), Laya DeLeon (Delilah McCall), and Lorraine Toussaint (Aunt Vi) in her quest to keep New York City safe.

Will The Equalizer Get Picked Up Elsewhere After Cancellation?

CBS

As Logue mentioned, CBS has a recent history of cancelling and uncancelling shows, which happened with SWAT on three separate occasions before the show finally came to an end in 2025.

Additionally, considering his glowing review of being a part of The Equalizer's cast for three seasons, it is no surprise that he hopes this show will be brought back in some form.

Plenty of shows have also received revivals over the last few years in the TV sphere (some of them many years after the initial cancellation, such as Daredevil: Born Again). The big question now is whether The Equalizer will receive the same courtesy after five years on CBS.

Unfortunately, there have been no signs yet of another network wanting to bid to bring the show back for Season 6 after its cancellation, which only became official on May 2.

For now, viewers can only wait to see what Queen Latifah and company can do behind the scenes. Plenty of logistical work needs to be done to keep the series running in its new form elsewhere.