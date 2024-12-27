The Equalizer Season 4 Netflix: When Will It Start Streaming?

With different seasons of CBS’ The Equalizer spread across different streaming services, it can be difficult for fans to find their favorite episodes.

Queen Latifah is The Equalizer! Or, perhaps or accurately, in the hit network drama series, she’s Robyn McCall, a woman with a very particular set of skills, whose backstory is largely a mystery. McCall’s chief objective is to put her talents to good work, helping others who cannot fend for themselves.

The Equalizer is a reboot of a show by the same name from the ‘80s. Denzel Washington also starred in a trilogy of unconnected Equalizer films, and there are two more sequels in the works from that franchise.

When Does The Equalizer Season 4 Hit Netflix?

CBS

Recently, on Monday, December 16, the first three seasons of The Equalizer were added to Netflix. The series quickly earned itself a spot among the streaming giant’s coveted Top 10 ranking. So, naturally, viewers both new and longstanding are eager to know when Season 4 will arrive as well.

For starters, it’s important to mention that The Equalizer is available on two different streaming services: Netflix and Paramount+. The latter already has Season 4 of the program ready to stream.

But those who wish to stay squarely on Netflix for their Equalizer viewing will need to wait a bit for the fourth season to be added to its library. As for how long? That’s not currently known, unfortunately.

But considering that Netflix got Seasons 1-3 while The Equalizer was working through its fifth season on CBS (In fact, Season 5 has not yet finished, with brand new episodes coming in 2025) it feels likely that Equalizer Season 4 will come to Netflix’s library only after Season 6 begins (assuming the series is renewed), which won't be until September or October 2025.

A crucial detail in this prediction, however, is that Season 4’s production was delayed as a result of the 2023 Hollywood strikes. Thus, the program didn’t return until February 18. Without that delay, the fourth season would, in all likelihood, have been made streamable on Netflix much sooner.

When Will The Equalizer Return From Its Midseason Break?

The Equalizer went on a midseason hiatus following its most recent episode, “Slay Ride,” which aired on Sunday, December 8. So the question on the minds of those who follow the program must certainly be “When’s the next episode?”

Sadly, much like the wait for Season 4 to make its way to Netflix, it looks like it will be a while for The Equalizer to return with new episodes.

The Equalizer Season 5, Episode 8 will be broadcast on CBS on Sunday, February 16, 2025, more than two months following “Slay Ride”. What’s more, is that the show additionally has a new time slot of 10:00 p.m. instead of its usual 9:00 p.m. (via Collider).

In the meantime though, avid viewers can catch up or relive all of Season 5 so far, as its first seven episodes can be watched on Paramount+.