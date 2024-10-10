SWAT Season 8's Netflix Debut: When Will It Start Streaming?

SWAT is set to return with new episodes on CBS, but some are wondering when it will begin streaming later on Netflix.

Although fans had anticipated major character exits in Season 7 of SWAT and expected it to be the series finale, the Los Angeles-based procedural, led by Shemar Moore, will continue for another season.

Season 8 will feature a full slate of 22 episodes, a significant increase from the 13 episodes in Season 7, allowing Moore's character, Hondo, and his team to tackle fresh challenges in the high-stakes world of crime-fighting.

When Will SWAT Season 8 Start Streaming On Netflix?

SWAT Season 8 is set to premiere on CBS on October 18, but fans who prefer to stream the show on Netflix may have to wait a while before it arrives on the platform.

Currently, Seasons 1-7 of SWAT are available for streaming, with the most recent addition, Season 7, being released on Netflix on October 4.

This wisely came just ahead of Season 8's premiere, giving viewers the chance to catch up on the action-packed series.

Based on this pattern, Season 8 might follow suit, arriving on Netflix sometime in the fall of 2025.

While the show's future remains uncertain regarding a potential Season 9, if CBS does continue the series, Netflix could likely add Season 8 to its catalog ahead of that next premiere.

Until then, viewers eager to stay current can stream episodes of Season 8 on Paramount+ the day after they air on CBS.

What To Expect in SWAT Season 8

In SWAT Season 8, viewers can expect the return of key characters, including Shemar Moore as Hondo, who will continue grappling with the fallout from a controversial shooting in Season 7.

Jay Harrington’s David Kay will remain on the team despite his near-retirement, likely facing new personal challenges.

Victor Tan (David Lim) and Robert Hicks (Patrick St. Esprit) will also return, while Nichelle Carmichael (Rochelle Aytes) will shift to a recurring role.

Additionally, a new female SWAT team member will be introduced, potentially becoming a series regular, adding fresh dynamics to the team.

Whether on Netflix or Paramount+, SWAT continues to keep its audience hooked with its thrilling blend of high-stakes crime-fighting and emotional drama.

SWAT Season 8, Episode 1 will debut on CBS on Friday, October 18 at 8 p.m. ET.