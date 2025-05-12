Duster Star Josh Holloway on Why the Titular Car Is So Important to New 1970s Max Series | Red Carpet

The cast of Duster spoke with The Direct on the red carpet at the show's premiere event in Los Angeles, where they talked about the titular rare car, the 1970s, and more. The new Max series follows Josh Holloway's Jim Ellis, a getaway driver for a notorious gang boss who crosses path with Rachel Hilson's new FBI agent Nina Hayes—who quickly causes the chaos in his life to multiple tenfold.

The full list of talen that The Direct spoke with on the red carpet for Duster included Josh Holloway (Jim Ellis), Rachel Hilson (Nina Hayes), Asivak Koostachin (Awan Bitsilly), Latoya Morgan (Co-Creator), Donal Logue (Sergeant Gromes), Benjamin Charles Watson (Royce Saxton), Jack Topalian (Greek Sal), Camille Guatty (Izzy Reyna), and Sol Rodriguez (Actor, Peacemaker Season 2).

Why the Duster Is So Important to Josh Holloway's Jim Ellis

"That's Jim's Happy Spot, You Know?"

The Direct: "The car, the Duster, is so important to your character. Can you just explain why that is and then how that connection and that car itself really is part of the DNA of the show and how it just fuels everything happening?"

Josh Holloway: Well, that's Jim's happy spot, you know? That's his comfort zone. Driving 120 miles per hour in that car. So for me, it's not only like his second skin, it's also a vehicle, sorry to use the word, to move between scenes. They use it, you know that high-octane movement to move us from scene to scene, which is fun in the show. It gives it movement. It's a stylized type feel to it. So the car is a character in itself, the sound, the velocity that moves the story along.

Latoya Morgan, the co-creator of Duster, also chimed in on why the titular car is so important to the series as a whole:

Latoya Morgan: The Duster is like a rare car, kind of, because they only made it for six years. So, that was the reason why we chose it for our car. We wanted something really iconic, like the kit car or the General Lee. So this is our version of that.

Rachel Hilson's Nina Makes Quite the Impact in Duster

Everyone Around Nina Is Terrified of Her—Whether They Know It Or Not

The Direct: "Nina, your character, is a cop hellbent on proving herself despite rampant racism and likely deep-seated corruption in this office that she comes into. Can you talk about how you walk into that police headquarters, and just completely upend their entire lives?"

Rachel Hilson: I think that we definitely see immediately how intimidated and scared and fearful white male-dominated spaces are when people that don't look like them come in, and they are fiery, and they are smart, and they are intelligent, and they don't take no for an answer. And that's exactly what she does.

The Direct: "Nina puts up with so much in that show without snapping. Maybe you do too, but like, what is her secret? How does she keep her cool? I'm watching some of these moments, and I'm like, I would just snap on the spot. How does she keep it?"

Hilson: I think that JJ [Abrams] and Latoya did a really good job of including scenes that reveal her more vulnerable side. You know, when she talks to her mom and when she's able to finally connect... We get to see sort of the facade come down a little bit and see her for who she is underneath all of that armor.

Asivak Koostachin on How Nina Changes Awan's World in Duster

Max

Nina's Entry Into Awan's World Is a Game Changer

The Direct: "Now, your character in the show, Awan, he doesn't have the easiest time in the office, but when Nina arrives, things kind of change a little bit for him. How does her arrival kind of change his day-to-day life and that whole dynamic?"

Asivak Koostachin: There's a lot of change that happens in one's internal world, and as the relationship develops in his external world as well. I feel like the biggest thing is allyship, being seen, and seeing someone else. Because when you're a person of color in that working environment, in that time, not that I was living in it, but I have a taste of it. It's just really isolating, you know? And you're just not seen. You're not valued for who you are and where you come from, trying to be assimilated into a system. And so seeinbg someone like Nina for Awan, was a breath of fresh air, an ally, a friend, a partner, you know. And it definitely was a surprising experience for Awan for sure.

Duster Cast on What Car Was Most Important to Them Through Their Life

From a 1969 El Camino to a Yellow Bike, Everyone Has Their Vehicle of Choice.

The Direct: Duster is in the title. The car is very important. So, for you personally, what is your favorite car that you've ever owned?

Rachel Hilson: I started driving rather late. And I don't drive anymore because I live in New York. I'm going to tell you the first vehicle that I started driving when I moved to LA. I drove a yellow bike for a while with a basket, and I drove that all around the city.

Asivak Koostachin: So, when I got this role, I was 26 years old, and I was told this is the early 70s, and it's my first big thing. And so, I wanted to do everything I could do to be prepped. So I got myself an older 1969 El Camino, just to drive it, feel it, fix it up, just get into the era. And I fell in love with it as soon as I saw it. And I still have it, and it runs great. And so that's definitely my favorite car, and it was definitely inspired by getting this role and doing the best I could as an actor. But yeah, I love the 1969 Chevrolet El Camino.

Donal Logue: I have a '69 SS Camaro. So this show, these cars, that world was my childhood. I grew up on the Mexican border, Nogales, Arizona. We shot the first pilot near Tucson, near my old—I mean, I there was a lot to this world that felt very familiar.

Benjamin Charles Watson: I've never been a car guy, and then after doing this show, I'm a little bit obsessed with cars. Now, my last car was my mom's 1999 Toyota Tercel, like that was, and I just got rid of that car, like, three years ago. So, I've never been a car guy, but now I can't remember what the car is, but Eleanor and Gone in 60 seconds is literally now my favorite car. It's like, it's a Ford Mustang. I forgot the year, but I'm starting to become obsessed with cars. Now I want, and I need a muscle car.

Jack Topalian: I had a Trans Am in the 70s. Actually, it was a 70s Trans Am, but I didn't start driving until the mid to late 80s. So, but like I was telling the young lady here, the 70s are a great time for cars, music, and clothes.

Camille Guatty: I really loved my Prius. I know people like really bag on Priuses, but I'm sorry I don't like going to the gas station. I don't like filling up the pump. So my breeze was my favorite. I know it's not sexy, whatever, but it was environmentally friendly, and I didn't have to go to the gas station, so I'm good.

Sol Rodriguez: You know, what? I always want my dream car. I don't have it, I don't own it, but I've always wanted a... 1965 Mustang. It's my dream car because I saw it in 'A Cinderella Story' with Hilary Duff. Have you seen that movie? Yeah. Okay, so she drives that car at the end of the movie, and I watched it as a teen, and I was like, oh my god, that is my dream car. I don't own it. Own it yet, yet, but I would love to own that car. And it's kind of similar to that [but] not the Mustang, but it's similar to that one...

The Direct then joked with Duster star Jake Holloway about him getting the titular car itself, to which he seemed pretty confident in getting one day:

Josh Holloway: Oh, I'm getting [the] Duster. Oh, I'm getting the stunt one. Trust, the stunt one is mine.

The full interview can be seen below:

Duster starts streaming on Max on May 15, 2025.