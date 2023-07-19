A new LEGO set for Marvel Studios' upcoming MCU film The Marvels features a cosmic superhero crossover.

The upcoming Captain Marvel sequel is getting closer by the day.

While fans wait for a new trailer, fresh images and merchandise have slowly started making their way into the public eye. Audiences recently got new glimpses of Captain Marvel's updated suit, Carol Danvers' potential husband, and Goose's new family.

A New Marvel LEGO Crossover

New images of an upcoming LEGO set for The Marvels showcases Brie Larson's Captain Marvel, Teyonah Parris' Monica Rambeau and Iman Vellani's Ms. Marvel alongside a unique spaceship.

The set (number 76232), titled The Hoopty, will be $89.99 and come with 420 pieces.

Marvel

Marvel can get creative with its spaceship designs, but The Hoopty certainly isn't as out there as Guardian of the Galaxy Vol. 3's Bowie.

Marvel

Along with the ship and several Flerkens, three superheroes with be crossing over with each other: Captain Marvel, Photon, and Ms. Marvel.

Marvel

The crossover trio can all be placed in the cockpit of the ship for those who don't want them flying around its exterior in their display.

Marvel

The back of the box also reveals that the cockpit window opens, showcasing a detailed interior.

Marvel

While there's not much footage from the upcoming movie released, a brief shot of the Hoopty can be seen in the snapshot below.

Marvel

A Marvelous Crossover to Look Forward To

One of the big draws of the movie is its leading titular team. There haven't been many crossovers since Avengers: Endgame, so hopefully, this scratches that itch well.

The LEGO set's cockpit indicates the movie could contain several scenes in that cramped headquarters—which would lead to some fun sequences showing off the team's dynamic. There'll undoubtedly never be a dull moment with Kamala's fangirl quirks on full blast.

There is one question this set brings to mind, however. Is Monica Rambeau and Kamala Khan's involvement the only reason they need a ship in the first place?

After all, Carol Danvers can seemingly get around great without one.

Also, just where did they pick up the ship in the first place?

The Marvels lands in theaters on November 10.