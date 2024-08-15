Brooke Schofield Tweets That Got Her Canceled Revealed

Influencer Brooke Schofield is in trouble with the public after a series of tweets got her canceled by fans online.

Schofield is a 27-year-old influencer who boasts over 2 million followers across social media (2.2 million on TikTok alone). Along with hosting multiple podcasts, she gained fame on TikTok for detailing her relationship with musician Clinton Kane, accusing him of lying about his Australian accent and family history.

In the mid-2010s, Schofield posted a series of controversial/racist statements on her X (formerly Twitter) account, leading fans to turn against her.

On August 3 and 6, she posted lengthy apology videos on TikTok, specifically reaching out to the Black community for the mistakes she made online.

On the latest episode of Schofield's Cancelled podcast, Tana Mongeau, her co-host, did not have her on the episode and "condemned her" for the tweets (per People).

She followed that up by saying she "had no right to forgive her as a White person," making it clear that they both had "things to learn and unlearn."

Tweets That Got Brooke Schofield Cancelled

Courtesy of Reddit user u/Internal-Ad3954, fans can see the alleged series of tweets posted between 2012 and 2016 that led to influencer Brook Schofield's cancellation.

In July 2012, Schofield referenced going to work out at the gym "like a fat girl," leaving fans shocked at her use of weight-shaming:

One year later, she commented on the death of Trayvon Martin, a 17-year-old Black child who was killed by George Zimmerman. Zimmerman was later acquitted of charges of second-degree murder and manslaughter.

She claimed that his actions were rooted in self-defense rather than racism:

In December 2012, she casually broached SA:

Responding to another user asking about her hair:

In March 2015, she made light of saying "so many accidentally racist things" the previous night that she was not sure how she was let back into the country:

Schofield openly turned to fat-shaming in February 2013, saying nobody would want "a lap dance from a fat person:"

