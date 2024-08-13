Raygun’s Olympic Breakdancing Video Is Getting Erased From The Internet, Here’s Why

Viral footage of Raygun, the Australian Olympian breakdancer is disappearing online and for a surprising reason.

In breakdancing's Olympics debut, Australia's 36-year-old Rachael Gunn (aka Raygun) lost all three rounds and scored zero points in her breaking battles.

However, it was her described "kangaroo" moves that captured internet gold thanks to memes and viral videos, the latter of which are continually being erased from the interwebs.

Why Raygun's Breakdancing Video Is Being Removed

Raygun

Despite the viral nature of Raygun's Olympic breakdancing performance for Australia, footage of her kangaroo moves are becoming harder to find thanks to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) itself.

The IOC has been aggressive in copyright-striking accounts that reposted videos and images from various Olympic events, ranging from Raygun's competitions to 2024's Opening Ceremony.

According to the Olympics' website, no part of the site may be copied, republished, reproduced, or transmitted without actual written authorization of the IOC.

Social media users who did share Olympic videos on their accounts later found their posts removed, accounts locked, and emails in their inboxes citing takedown requests from the IOC and the Olympics due to violations of the DMCA (Digital Millennium Copyright Act).

While some have argued the IOC action as a threat to free speech, the erasure of Raygun's performance and other Olympic moments are not unique to the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Social media users who posted Olympic videos in years past received similar treatment, including comedian Leslie Jones in 2022 as reported by Heavy.

How Can I Watch Raygun's Olympic Performance Video?

Those looking to watch Raygun's Olympic performances can still do so on YouTube TV by searching "Olympic Breaking."

Edited clips of the viral b-girl are still available on select YouTube, X (formerly Twitter), and TikTok accounts for free.

While Peacock subscribers and official Olympics website account holders have access to replays and highlights of Olympic events, not all are available and the selection seemingly varies by location.

Still, footage of Raygun's Olympic breaking may resurface, especially as the breakdancer continues to make headlines.

Since breaking took place at the end of the Paris Olympic games, the world is still just now learning about the track suit-wearing dancer, and she's seemingly taking the satirical spotlight in stride.

In a press conference, shared via The Washington Post, Gunn confessed she knew her skills weren't up to par with her competitors saying, "I was never going to beat these girls," which is why "I wanted to do something artistic and creative:"

“I was never going to beat these girls on what they do best, the dynamic power moves. So I wanted to move differently. I wanted to do something artistic and creative. Because how many chances can you get in a lifetime to do that on the international stage?”

Select events from the 2024 Paris Olympics are available to rewatch on Peacock, YouTube TV, the Olympics website, and NBC.