Sketch Reacts to Gay Joke Following OF Video Leak

After YouTube and Twitch streamer Sketch's viral OnlyFans (OF) video leak, he responded passionately to a gay joke made at his expense.

In early July, Sketch (known as TheSketchReal on Twitch) was thrust into a national media spotlight thanks to accusations of him being gay and previously having an account on OF.

This came after images made their way online of him partaking in sexual acts with other men on the website.

Is Sketch Gay? Streamer Responds to 'Pretty Gay' Joke

Sketch

Streamer FaZe Banks shared Sketch's reaction to a joke FaZe made about him on X (formerly Twitter).

FaZe posted a screenshot of a text conversation with Sketch in which he told the streamer that he "got [a] face tattoo lmao." Sketch responded to that by saying, "That's pretty gay" before FaZe replied with two "loudly crying face" emojis.

This seems to be par for the course in terms of FaZe and Sketch's brand of humor with each other.

Additionally, FaZe used the caption, "Been checking on Sketch every day, dw [don't worry] he good" while sharing the screenshot.

In Sketch's lengthy Twitch video explaining the situation, he made sure to thank FaZe Banks and other friends who "saved [him]" during this difficult ordeal.

That video also saw Sketch address the claims made against him, confirming he had an OF account and confirming the videos of him circulating online are real. He also apologized to his fans for his actions:

"What else was I gonna say? Yeah, that was me, I fucked up, I won’t do it again. I’m just kidding, but I am dead serious about not doing it again."

This was something that had been weighing on him for a couple of years, but now, he admits it feels like a "weight lifted off [his] shoulders:"

"But on a real note, I’ve been living under the threat of that coming out for, like, two years. I started social media just kind of dicking around, had that in my past. I’ll tell you what, weight lifted off my shoulders."

Sketch has not streamed since he addressed the exact details of the leak, but he is expected to return sometime in the coming days, as he has announced plans to stream the upcoming NCAA College Football 25 video game.

Sketch can be found online on his YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, and Twitch profiles.