The well-known streamer Sketch was exposed after a dark secret from his past was made public, and fans want to know exactly what happened with him.

Born Kylie Cox and going under the handle TheSketchReal, Sketch has turned himself into one of the biggest streamers on YouTube and Twitch.

Totaling over 1 million subscribers across social media, Sketch has been at the center of major drama in recent days.

[ Sketch Twitch Streamer's Quotes, Age, Real Name & More Bio Details ]

What Did Sketch Do? Streamer Speaks Out on OF Situation

Sketch

In early July, Twitch streamer TheSketchReal was accused of previously having an OnlyFans (OF) platform and of being gay. This comes after images of him from the adult-oriented website made their way online.

The account seemed to have been active before Sketch's popularity skyrocketed in 2023 and 2024, and it featured content soliciting gay men.

In the days since the leaks came out, the information seems to have been proven true.

Following this incident, on June 8, Sketch recorded a live video on Twitch that was over nine minutes long explaining his side of the story. It started with him apologizing for some of the images and news fans have seen online about him:

"Wasn’t planning on doing this today, but I guess so, ok, I’ll start from the top. Look at this, open and honest, that was me. That was me. It’s ok though, I will tell you what. Two years ago, I did some stuff, I’m sorry if you’ve seen some of the stuff. You know, I’m a changed person. This is going worse than I thought it was."

Seemingly joking for a moment about having "sexual relations with [a] man" two years ago, he thanked those close to him while urging fans not to go on Twitter to search for him:

"So, two years ago, I did not have sexual relations with that man! I’m just kidding, I did, possibly. Cat’s out of the bag! It’s ok. What else do I have to say? Thank you to all my people who have been sticking up for me, I understand if you’re mad. Shit hit the fan. Don’t go on Twitter. I didn’t delete Twitter, I have been cautiously avoiding it, it’s like fucking landmines everywhere I go. I was dealing with some addiction problems, a couple of them. But no excuse there, I guess, just trying to give you some background here."

Sketch admitted to being in a dark place at the time, owning up to his time on OnlyFans and saying he "fucked up" and "won't do it again:"

"What else was I gonna say? Yeah, that was me, I fucked up, I won’t do it again. I’m just kidding, but I am dead serious about not doing it again. That was a dark time, rough time. 89,000, who the fuck am I, Jynxzi? Hey, love my brother Jynxzi, not like that though, that’s my brother. I don’t know. Stay off Twitter, please! Shoutout Tfue, shoutout Steve. You know, I’m owning up to it. I don’t know how long these videos usually are supposed to go, but who knows? Fuck it, I might stream for an hour. Sonny, turn on DTS, or is that a bad idea? Someone text me if that’s a bad idea."

This information has been difficult for him to handle for the last two years, although he also explained how it being out in the open lifts a "weight off [his] shoulders." He even tried to lighten the mood with a joke about some stuff still being "in the closet:"

"But on a real note, I’ve been living under the threat of that coming out for, like, two years. I started social media just kind of dicking around, had that in my past. I’ll tell you what, weight lifted off my shoulders. God is good, God is good all the time. But weight off my shoulders, to be honest. You have some stuff in the closet, no pun intended there, but yeah, it came out. I mean, I’ll tell you what, I was doing all this different stuff, I was going in the back of my mind, 'Holy shit.' And guess what, 'Holy shit' was last night, and I have a lot of people to credit."

He explained initially having a plan to "call it quits" if this information was ever made public while also shouting out people in his life who got him on the right path.

Admitting the plan "was not very good" he noted how he might be "alone...at [his] house" not talking to anybody about what happened if things had gone differently:

"I’ll be honest, Plan A was, I will say candidly, was to probably call it quits if this ever came out, but some people saved me. Shoutout Banks, shoutout my parents, shoutout y’all. I fucked up, but I’m changed. Yeah, i think that’s about it though. My original plan was…there’s two things. One, either be delusional, think it’s never gonna come out, or two, what’s the plan after? The plan after was not very good. If I was alone and I was at my house, I probably wouldn’t be talking to you right now."

Pointing out "the people at FaZe Banks" and other close friends, he gave them credit for saving him as he was not sure what he was going to do after this. He even contemplated quitting as he heard comparisons to reality star Kim Kardashian (known for her leaked sex tape from 2007):

"But, the people at FaZe Banks especially, and my friends that I’ve made over the past couple of years came and they saved me. I don’t know what I was gonna do. I don’t know, fuck it, we start streaming more often. I probably….or quit, one of the two. I mean, what’d Kim Kardashian? If I get one more text about Kim Kardashian, I swear that doesn’t make anything better. I’m just kidding, but I’ve been referenced to Kim Kardashian more today than I have in the past 20 years of my life. Pretty cool, wow, awesome job! Love y’all."

Telling his fans he would be back streaming at some point, he made it clear he may not be back online for a few days and will "probably...hang out" for the time being:

"I probably should end. That was cool though. I’ll be back streaming, I don’t know. I’ll be back, just not an immediate…like, tomorrow. Probably, like, the day after or something. Probably gonna hang out. Pretty cool, though, I don’t know. Hey, I’d rather you know my flaws, though, so it makes it easier. I don’t want to be the poster boy. Love y’all."

Currently, Sketch has no public plans for a date when he will return to streaming, and he has not spoken publicly since this video was released.

Sketch can be found online on his YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, and Twitch profiles