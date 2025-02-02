Brie Larson Gives Blunt Response About Men Upset by Her Captain Marvel Casting

Another interview means another chance for Brie Larson to be put on the spot about online misogyny for her casting as Captain Marvel.

After The Marvels bombed at the box office and Brie Larson's historical drama miniseries Lessons in Chemistry finished on Apple TV+, she sported a new hairstyle for West End and the newest stage adaptation of Sophocles' Greek tale Elektra as the titular character.

Brie Larson's Blunt Response to Same Old Questions

Marvel Studios

In an interview with the Telegraph's Claire Allfree to promote her West End debut in the revival of Sophocles' play Elektra, Brie Larson was bluntly asked why she believed men felt threatened by her casting as Captain Marvel.

According to Allfree, Larson "blankly" answered, "I don't know. I... don't pay attention." Pushing, she asked if it was Larson's way of dealing with the misogyny.

Larson responded that "by continuing this conversation," Allfree is "putting me in connection with something that has nothing to do with me:"

"What I would like you to see is that by continuing this conversation, you are putting me in connection with something that has nothing to do with me."

When asked whether Larson believed female superheroes are seen as an "aberration" due to Hollywood's past pigeonholing of actresses, Larson correctly assessed, "I don't think there is a way for me to answer that without it becoming a problem for me."

This line of questioning became so bad that Larson's publicist had to intervene and ask Allfree to move on to the next question.

During her interview, Allfree noted that Larson appeared "unwilling to engage" with the topic of sexism in the industry despite her past advocacy. Larson later stated, "I don't feel that everything I'm saying is a stance. There are times that I speak out and there are times when I don't."

Marvel Star Talks About Captain Marvel Casting

When asked about how Larson felt about her role as Captain Marvel thrusting her into the modern pop culture zeitgeist, she acknowledged that she was "aware that taking Carol would make me more of a public person than I was before" and that "what the film was saying was more important than my fear:"

"I was aware that taking Carol would make me more of a public person than I was before. But I thought that what the film was saying was more important than my fear, and I also thought I trusted myself to know how to manage my life."

Larson expressed that for "a lot of the characters I play, I'm like 'thank you, goodbye' once it's done:"

"It was a life-changing experience. A lot of the characters I play, I’m like ‘thank you, goodbye’ once it’s done. I don’t feel the need to bring them home."

However, it was different for Carol Danvers, whose "agency" and "sense of self" have stayed with her and that "she could also be this experience for others:"

"With Captain Marvel, most of the things I learnt from her – her agency, her sense of self – I’m keeping. It was great that she could also be this experience for others."

While Larson appeared to have no regrets about playing Captain Marvel, it's unclear how much longer her time with the character will last, especially after The Marvels flopped at the box office.

Brie Larson's Captain Marvel is likely to appear next in Avengers: Doomsday.