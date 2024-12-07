Blue Bloods' Satisfying Series Finale Gets Teased By Showrunner

Blue Bloods showrunner Kevin Wade teased what should be a satisfying finale as this long-standing series comes to an end.

Talk of Blue Bloods Season 15 was shut down in August, confirming this year would deliver the last round of episodes for the Reagan clan. Following unexpected delays due to the writers' and actors' strikes, Season 14 is finally underway, following this tight-knit family of New York crimefighters.

Behind Tom Selleck and Donnie Wahlberg, Blue Bloods remains one of the most popular shows on television thanks, largely due to the chemistry between the ensemble cast. But with only a limited number of episodes remaining, viewers are starting to wonder what's in store for the show's epic conclusion.

Blue Bloods Showrunner Teases Satisfying Series Finale

Speaking with TV Insider, Blue Bloods showrunner Kevin Wade teased what fans should expect for the upcoming series finale in Season 14.

While he avoided saying the Reagan clan would get a happy ending, he did tease a "satisfying ending for all the Reagans." However, there will be no shortage of darker material since the family deals with "loss and loneliness and good versus bad:"

"Happy’s a pretty subjective term. I think there’s a satisfying ending for all the Reagans. It’s a family individually and collectively who deal with loss and loneliness and good versus bad. You know, the sun doesn’t come out and all the stuff that they deal with goes away, that would not be true to 14 years of storytelling. But our hope is that it satisfying for the audience."

Joking about not letting lightning strike the team down, Wade once again confirmed that "this is the last supper" as Blue Bloods comes to an end with Season 14:

"May lightning not strike us. But yes, this is the last supper."

He also teased "blood relatives who we haven’t seen much of in a while" showing up at the Sunday dinner table, noting how the finale will have "a bigger table than usual:"

"There are a few black sheep, including one who’s been with us on and off for many years. I have to be vague here. There are blood relatives who we haven’t seen much of in a while who are present. I will say it’s a bigger table than usual. The art department had to actually go into the wood shop and make an extra leaf!

Wade went on to tease the story, which sees "violent crimes and attempted murders" in the first act which leads to chaos brewing in all of New York City. This will lead to the Reagans having to pull out all the stops as Carlo Ramirez wreaks havoc on the city:

"In the first act, we see violent crimes and attempted murders, which don’t seem at all connected until Assistant District Attorney Erin Reagan and Anthony are played a recording that will make clear that the crimes are an orchestrated effort to create chaos in New York City. Then it becomes the Reagans’ job—police commissioner Frank , detective Danny, sergeant Jamie, and patrol Eddie—along with Erin and Anthony, to haul in all the nets and find out if they can solve the crimes. Gang leader Carlo Ramirez, who had to flee the country, is integral to the criminal plot. He has a very identifiable objective of vengeance and comes back to wreak havoc and reclaim his child."

When Will Blue Bloods' Series' Finale Air? Episode Details

Following the penultimate episode of Blue Bloods on Friday, December 6, the series finale is set to air on Friday, December 13 at 10 p.m. ET on CBS before streaming on Paramount+.

The official synopsis for the episode, titled "End of Tour," can be seen below:

"It’s all hands on deck for the Reagan family, as they race to stop deadly mayhem in the city when the gangs of New York unite together to demand amnesty for the release of their imprisoned members and those awaiting trial, in the historic series finale episode of 'BLUE BLOODS.'"

The episode will feature Battlestar Galactica's Edward James Olmos as a guest star, and it will mark the last of 293 episodes for the series in total.

Blue Bloods Season 14 can be streamed on Paramount+, and the final episode of the series will air on Friday, December 13 at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.