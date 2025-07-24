2025's Superman Continued a James Gunn Fight Scene Tradition Fans Love (& It’s Perfect)

2025's Superman reboot continued a fight scene tradition seen in James Gunn's superhero movies. With five superhero movies under his belt (including Guardians of the Galaxy and The Suicide Squad), Gunn is set to infuse the DC Universe with his creative acumen, style, and incredible passion for honoring the source material. What makes Gunn's movies unique is how he perfectly infuses action scenes and emotionally driven sequences with music, which has been a staple for his previous projects.

As part of his comic book films, James Gunn usually includes memorable fight scenes where a character or group of heroes easily defeats minor characters. Superman continued that James Gunn tradition with an unexpected character by showcasing his might to protect Lois Lane (Rachel Brosnahan) against an army of Lex Luthor believers.

At one point in Superman, the titular Kryptonian hero was held inside a cell in a pocket dimension built by Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult). To save him, Lois Lane sought the help of the Justice Gang, but only Mister Terrific (Edi Gathegi) agreed to join her. They end up tracking Superman to a Planetwatch facility on a beach guarded by raptors (soldiers wearing mechanized suits) and tech employees working for Luthor.

DC Studios

In an exciting action sequence infused with "5 Years Time (Sun Sun Sun)" by Noah and The Whale, Mister Terrific defeats the swarm of enemies with ease, showcasing his intelligence and brilliance in using his T-spheres and physical strength. An added bonus is that Lois Lane is protected inside a shield while being in awe of how Terrific defeated the villains.

What made this sequence unique is its pacing and smooth cinematography, which shows Mister Terrific's fighting prowess. Gunn's signature music-driven scenes also managed to enhance the fight sequence while making Mister Terrific a fan-favorite character.

Superman follows the story of the titular Kryptonian as he protects Metropolis from the nefarious threats produced by Lex Luthor, who is driven by his hatred toward the hero. The movie has a star-studded cast, which includes David Corenswet as the titular hero, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, and Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific. Directed and written by James Gunn, Superman is set to soar into theaters on Friday, July 11, 2025.

4 Iconic Fight Scenes in James Gunn's Superhero Movies

Yondu Defeats Ronan's Soldiers Using His Arrow

Marvel Studios

In Guardians of the Galaxy, Ronan's soldiers cornered Yondu (Michael Rooker) after his ship fell on Xandar. While the enemies thought they had him, a cool and collected Yondu used his Yaka arrow to easily kill them, zipping through the air at lightning speed and piercing through the soldiers one by one.

Although there was no song in the background, Tyler Bates' score for the scene complemented the arrow's swift and instant deadly impact on the villains.

Yondu & Rocket's Ravager Prison Escape

Marvel Studios

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 saw Yondu, Rocket Raccoon, and Baby Groot escape a prison cell after the Ravagers' betrayal.

With "Come A Little Bit Closer" by Jay & The Americans playing in the background, Yondu used his Yaka Arrow to kill several Ravagers aboard the ship. The arrow sliced through corridors and quarters as bodies piled up. The trio then made their way to the control room, where they used the cameras to their advantage to pinpoint the remaining Ravagers.

"Come A Little Bit Closer" perfectly complements the incredible sequence involving the Yaka Arrow, raising the stakes even more from its predecessor. The fact that it even played on the ship's speakers while the killing spree happened made it even more memorable.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3's Iconic Hallway Fight

Marvel Studios

Perhaps one of the most iconic scenes in James Gunn's superhero movies is the hallway fight sequence in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The single-take, breathtaking sequence featured the Guardians in a clash against a wave of OrgoCorp's armored guards.

Set to the tune of "No Sleep 'Till Brooklyn" by the Beastie Boys, the fight sequence gave each member of the Guardians a chance to showcase their respective fighting skills while the camera flowed seamlessly to capture the chaos that ensued.

Harley Quinn's Escape in The Suicide Squad

Warner Bros.

In The Suicide Squad, Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) fights her way out of the Corto Maltese presidential palace by killing the guards one by one.

Set to the tune of "Just a Gigolo" by Louis Prima, the sequence showcases Harley's athleticism and sharp expertise with guns, as she effortlessly eliminates enemies. The sequence was also unique because Gunn replaced blood with digitally inserted flower effects to show Harley's unique perspective during battle.