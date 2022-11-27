Black Adam’s Main Villain Almost Looked WAY Different (Photos)

Black Adam featured the Intergang as one of its antagonists, but its third act surprised some fans when it unveiled its real DC villain, Sabbac. And now, it seems that Black Adam's powerful foe almost looked different based on new concept art.

Sabbac was initially hidden throughout Black Adam's marketing, with the main focus being on the Justice Society of America's pursuit of the titular anti-hero. Eventually, though, official merchandise from the movie ultimately revealed the design of the DC villain, with an action figure providing the best look yet at Sabbac.

Now, official new concept art from Black Adam revealed a different design for Sabbac.

Sabbac's Different Design Revealed via Concept Art

Black Adam concept artist Christian Scheurer shared unused character designs for Sabbac.

In his Instagram post, Scheurer confirmed that Sabbac was almost 26 feet tall with giant horns in the movie, with an image showing the villain towering over Dwayne Johnson's anti-hero:

A closer look at the concept art revealed that the villain wasn't initially colored red. Instead, Sabbac was gray with a powerful light illuminating his chest:

Sabbac looks menacing as he appears to be hellbent on bringing an end to the world:

Sabbac also has a longer (and stronger) tail that he can use to defend himself:

The DC villain looks even scarier in this unused concept art:

The unused design also highlights Sabbac's golden artifacts:

Sabbac channels his inner magical beast in this unused design:

This comparison image provides an overview of how the unused design stacks up against the final version:

Sabbac's Unused Design & the JSA's Aid

Black Adam's final battle featured a surprising team-up between Hawkeye (with Doctor Fate's helmet) and Dwayne Johnson's titular anti-hero against Sabbac.

Given that this unused design featured the DC villain as a 26-foot behemoth, it seems that every member of the Justice Society of America (including Cyclone and Atom Smasher) would've been required to help their comrades ultimately defeat Sabbac. This is fitting since Atom Smasher's ability to change his size would be useful against Sabbac's towering height.

Moreover, the way Black Adam defeats Sabbac would've been entirely different if the villain was 26 feet tall. In the original cut, Teth Adam was able to split Sabbac's head in half with the help of several clones of Hawkman using Dr. Fate's helmet.

If this unused version was featured in the final cut, then it would take the combined efforts of the whole team to slow Sabbac down, with Atom Smasher being the one to hold his ground in order for Black Adam to split the villain's skull.

Whatever the case, Black Adam still managed to showcase his power in the film at the expense of Sabbac. Hopefully, a much more powerful villain (or DC hero) will arrive to fully test what Teth Adam is capable of in the future.

Black Adam is still playing in theaters worldwide.