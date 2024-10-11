Why Bijan Robinson's Outer Banks Season 4 Cameo Has OBX Audiences Confused

NFL and Outer Banks fans have been joined together after Bijan Robinson joined Season 4.

Netflix's Outer Banks Season 4 brings an exciting lineup of new faces, including Billions star J. Anthony Crane, The Walking Dead's Pollyanna McIntosh, and Station 19's Rigo Sanchez.

Season 4 follows The Pogues on a brand-new treasure hunt, with ties to the infamous pirate Edward Teach, better known as Blackbeard, as teased in the Season 3 finale.

Season 4 of Outer Banks is split into two parts, with Part 1 premiering on October 10 and featuring a fun surprise cameo, while Part 2 is set to release on November 7.

Is Bijan Robinson In Outer Banks Season 4?

Netflix

NFL star Bijan Robinson made a surprise cameo in Outer Banks Season 4, appearing as a character named Warrick in Episode 2.

While fans of both the show and the Atlanta Falcons were quick to recognize him, his appearance has led to some confusion, with many questioning if it was really him.

On social media, reactions ranged from disbelief to excitement, as some viewers doubted it was Robinson, while others referenced his earlier acting experience when he was a guest on Bunk'd.

Outer Banks star Jonathan Daviss shared many behind-the-scenes pictures on Instagram after the release of Season 4 Part 1.

Robinson, who has expressed interest in acting, took the opportunity to explore his passion through this role and reposted Daviss' Instagram story about his appearance on Outer Banks.

Netflix

Actor Paul Rossi posted a video on X (formerly Twitter) of him and Robinson filming the scene he's in, confirming that it was filmed during the summer of 2023 "before the actors' strike:"

"What I did last summer right before the actors' strike. Working on 'Outer Banks' with ATL star running back Bijan Robinson."

His cameo, however, sparked discussions, with some fans urging him to "take this football thing seriously" ahead of an upcoming divisional game against the Carolina Panthers.

Netflix

Robinson's cameo in Outer Banks Season 4 is a testament to his budding passion for acting, a craft he's pursued alongside his football career.

Having taken acting classes and received advice from Hollywood stars like Matthew McConaughey, Glen Powell, and Daviss, Robinson was eager to take on the challenge.

Per ESPN, Director Jonas Pate, a Falcons fan, recognized Robinson's potential after a visit to the set and encouraged him to treat acting with the same dedication he brings to football.

Originally, Robinson's role as "Warrick" was conceived as a more prominent, speaking part, but due to a combination of the writers' strike, football commitments, and the production schedule, his appearance was scaled back to a non-speaking role.

However, Pate still envisions a future for Robinson in the series, hinting at potential roles in a possible fifth season and encouraging the running back to continue auditioning during the NFL offseason.

Read more about Outer Banks Season 4's main characters and how their ages differ from the actors who portray them.

Outer Banks Season 4 Part 1 is now streaming on Netflix.