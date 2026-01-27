10 Best Anime to Watch While Waiting for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3's Next Episode

The hype around Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 is undeniable, but the weekly wait between episodes feels especially brutal when each installment leaves fans desperate for more. The Culling Game arc delivers everything viewers crave: supernatural showdowns that push characters to their limits, emotional gut punches disguised as action sequences, and morally complex situations where the right choice isn't always clear (read more on what to expect for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3).

JJK is an anime series that balances devastating character moments with explosive action, creating a world where trauma shapes heroes and villains alike. For fans experiencing cursed energy withdrawals between episodes, these 10 anime offer similar dark supernatural worlds, emotionally damaged characters, and action that carries real weight.

10 Anime To Tie You Over Until Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3

Chainsaw Man

Why JJK Fans Will Love It

Prime Video

Chainsaw Man delivers the same brand of chaotic violence mixed with bleak humor that makes Jujutsu Kaisen's (JJK) darkest moments so compelling. Studio MAPPA brings the same animation quality to Denji's story, creating a world where devils replace curses, but the underlying horror remains equally visceral.

What sets Chainsaw Man apart is how it defines characters through trauma rather than destiny. Denji isn't chosen or special. He's desperate, broken, and chasing the simplest dreams while the world tries to destroy him. The series pairs brutal action with quiet, devastating character moments that hit harder than any fight scene. For fans who loved JJK's willingness to break its characters emotionally before physically, Chainsaw Man operates on that same wavelength.

Dorohedoro

Why It Hits the Same Nerve

Netlix

Dorohedoro throws viewers into a world of cursed magic, grotesque enemies, and worldbuilding that refuses to explain itself all at once. The Hole's grimy aesthetic and chaotic power system create the same sense of dangerous unpredictability that makes JJK's cursed world feel genuinely threatening.

Caiman and Nikaido operate as antiheroes who feel genuinely human despite the absurd supernatural setting. The series masks real emotional damage under dark comedy and extreme violence, creating a tonal balance that JJK fans will immediately recognize. Dorohedoro scratches the "supernatural chaos" itch while offering a completely unique visual style that sets it apart from typical anime.

Attack on Titan

For the Emotional Devastation Crowd

Prime Video

Attack on Titan begins as straightforward action before evolving into moral horror that challenges every assumption viewers made in the early seasons. The series' willingness to show long-form character breakdowns and irreversible consequences creates the same "nobody is safe" energy that JJK embraced during the Shibuya Incident arc.

Eren's transformation from determined hero to something far more complicated mirrors Jujutsu Kaisen's exploration of how trauma and power corrupt even well-intentioned characters. Both series understand that the real horror isn't the monsters. It's watching characters you care about make choices that can't be undone. For fans who loved JJK's Shibuya-level stakes, Attack on Titan delivers that same gut-wrenching intensity across its entire run.

Devilman Crybaby

If You Want Pain With Your Action

Netflix

Devilman Crybaby condenses decades of influential manga into 10 episodes of supernatural battles mixed with existential dread. Director Masaaki Yuasa's adaptation refuses to soften the source material's edges, creating a short but emotionally ruthless experience that matches JJK's darkest instincts.

The series shows characters spiraling rather than growing neatly, exploring how demonic powers amplify human nature's worst aspects. Akira's journey from innocent to irreparably changed parallels what Jujutsu Kaisen does to its cast, stripping away comfortable illusions until only hard truths remain. Devilman Crybaby isn’t background watching. It demands attention and rewards viewers who appreciate when supernatural action gets genuinely uncomfortable.

Tokyo Ghoul

Classic Dark Supernatural Energy

Netflix

Tokyo Ghoul established many conventions that modern dark supernatural anime like Jujutsu Kaisen continue to build upon. The series' exploration of humans versus monsters, with increasingly blurred moral lines, creates a world where every character exists in shades of gray rather than in clear good and evil.

Ken Kaneki's forced transformation into a ghoul and his resulting identity crisis echo what JJK does when pushing sorcerers to their breaking points. The early seasons, especially, capture that cursed world tone in which ordinary people become collateral damage in conflicts between supernatural forces. While the anime's later seasons become complicated, the initial run remains essential viewing for understanding the dark supernatural subgenre that Jujutsu Kaisen perfected.

Dororo

Quietly Brutal & Deeply Emotional

Prime Video

Dororo takes a slower, more methodical approach to supernatural storytelling but delivers emotional devastation just as effectively as faster-paced series. Hyakkimaru's quest to reclaim his body parts from demons ties supernatural enemies directly to personal loss, creating episodic battles with long-term emotional consequences.

The series excels at character-first storytelling where action serves deeper themes of humanity, sacrifice, and what makes life worth living. While visually less flashy than JJK, Dororo's willingness to sit with grief and moral complexity makes it ideal for viewers who appreciate Jujutsu Kaisen's quieter character moments between big fights.

Mob Psycho 100

Surprisingly Perfect for JJK Fans

Prime Video

Mob Psycho 100's softer aesthetic might suggest lighter content, but the series explores emotional repression and power dynamics with surprising depth. Mob's psychic abilities mirror JJK's cursed energy, manifesting internal struggles and creating battles that represent psychological conflicts as much as physical ones.

What makes Mob Psycho essential viewing is how the action always serves character growth rather than existing solely for spectacle. The series asks difficult questions about power, identity, and self-worth that Jujutsu Kaisen explores through its sorcerer society. Studio BONES delivers three seasons of escalating intensity that prove you don't need constant darkness to achieve genuine emotional weight.

Noragami

For the Curses-and-Gods Crowd

Prime Video

Noragami grounds supernatural combat in personal relationships and emotional baggage, creating a world where gods and spirits deal with very human problems. The series' exploration of characters haunted by past failures and desperate for redemption mirrors what drives many of JJK's most compelling figures.

Yato's struggle for recognition and Hiyori's growing involvement in the spirit world create a dynamic that feels familiar to Jujutsu Kaisen fans while offering a distinct tonal balance. The show starts with a lighter touch but deepens considerably as it explores themes of abandonment, purpose, and the cost of supernatural power.

Parasyte -the maxim-

Psychological Horror Meets Action

Netflix

Parasyte blends body horror with philosophical questioning, making supernatural action feel genuinely unsettling. Shinichi's gradual transformation as Migi alters his body and psyche, exploring territory similar to Jujutsu Kaisen's, where cursed energy fundamentally changes its users.

The series asks, "What does humanity even mean anymore?" through increasingly complex scenarios in which the right choice becomes impossible to determine. Madhouse's adaptation maintains the manga's intensity while updating the setting for modern audiences, creating a story that still hits hard years after its release.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War

The Obvious But Necessary Pick

Prime Video

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War brings legacy anime energy with modern production values, finally adapting the manga's long-awaited final arc with the quality it deserves. For fans who discovered supernatural shonen through Jujutsu Kaisen, this is essential viewing that traces JJK's DNA.

The series' exploration of soul reapers, Hollows, and spiritual energy established conventions that Gege Akutami clearly studied when creating cursed energy and jujutsu sorcery. Studio Pierrot's new adaptation delivers large-scale supernatural battles with cinematic flair, showing how classic shonen storytelling can feel fresh when executed properly.